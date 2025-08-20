Which Google Pixel Watch 4 color should you buy?

If you're eyeing the Pixel Watch 4, you're probably mulling over which color you should buy. The case size should be at the top of your considerations, as not all colors of the Google Pixel Watch 4 are available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. Then there's the finishing to think about. Check out both the matte and polished hues before deciding which colorway is ideal for you.

Shiny or matte, the Google Pixel Watch 4 looks stunning with both finishes

Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band (45mm, 41mm) Preorder at Amazon Evergreen shade Black never, ever goes out of style. This is why Google offers this elegant Matte Black Aluminum Case option for the Pixel Watch 4. Available in both 41mm and 45mm size options, the accompanying Active Band is also black. Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Lemongrass Active Band (41mm) Preorder at Amazon Old money vibes The Champagne Gold variant of the Pixel Watch 4 gives off major old money vibes. This stunning pale gold elevates your ensemble and is easy to pair with other accessories like bracelets and bangles. This only comes in a small 41mm size. Satin Moonstone Aluminum Case / Moonstone Active Band (45mm) Preorder at Amazon Grayish blue hue The matte Satin Moonstone Aluminum Case ties with the Pixel 10's new Moonstone shade. It's a buffed silvery gray with notes of muted blue. You can only get a large 45mm watch size when buying this shade. Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band (45mm, 41mm) Preorder at Amazon Shimmer and shine What could be more posh than the Google Pixel Watch 4 in Polished Silver? If you're not a fan of gold but crave that metallic shine, this is a beautiful finish that comes in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Iris Active Band (41mm) Preorder at Amazon Spice things up This is the Polished Silver version of the Google Pixel Watch 4 with an Iris Active Band. Get this if you prefer the smaller 41mm case size and prefer a colorful band over the white Porcelain Active Band.

How to choose which Pixel Watch 4 color you should buy

Looking at watch case colors alone, the Google Pixel Watch 4 comes in four shades. These are Matte Black, Satin Moonstone, Champagne Gold, and Polished Silver. The first two are matte, whereas the last two are shiny finishes. Going off the case size alone, Champagne Gold is limited to 41mm, whereas Satin Moonstone is limited to 45mm variants of the Pixel Watch 4.

Thus, before you finalize a color to buy, you actually need to figure out what size smartwatch fits your wrist best. Once you've got that sorted, you can check whether the colorway of your liking is available in that case size.

For small-handed folks such as myself, I highly recommend the Champagne Gold 41mm option of the Pixel Watch 4. While I'm not a big fan of the dull lime green Lemongrass Active Band it comes with, you can always swap out the band later, so it's not a big issue.

I always get the Champagne Gold colorway of Google's wearables because it looks gorgeous when worn, and it just goes with everything. It complements a diverse range of skin tones and undertones, so it's the shade I tend to recommend the most.

As for the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 4 size, the new Satin Moonstone color is a stunning option. Since it's new with this generation, it signifies the generation of your Pixel Watch instantly. It also has matching counterparts across the Google portfolio, such as the Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro 2.