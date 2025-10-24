Following Google's expansion of Home into Walmart's Onn cameras, users are reporting early setup problems and missing features.

Some users are having trouble trying to "activate" their Onn cameras, as the process keeps failing in the Home app.

Others report not having access to the "24/7 recording" feature, despite having the required subscription.

Google unveiled a major shift in its smart home ecosystem earlier this month, and another series of cameras, part of its expansion, is finding difficulties.

A recent string of reports concerning the Google Home-integrated Walmart Onn cameras was highlighted by 9to5Google, as well as an issue it's also experienced. According to the publication, these cameras are stalling right out of the box, during the setup process between them and your phone. The post states that the Onn cameras are freezing on the "Activating" stage in the Home app.

It seems as though this issue is quite persistent, often failing and forcing the user to begin the setup process all over again. Users have reportedly mentioned this as a recurring problem; however, the publication identified an issue with updating the devices, which also fails.

Elsewhere, on Reddit, users on the Google Home subreddit have started reporting frustrating issues beyond the initial setup stages. One user asked if users were having issues "accessing the settings menu" for the Onn cameras with Home integration. They state that, in the app, all that appears is the "request contains invalid argument" (something went wrong) screen.

They state that they've "factory reset and deleted the home," but the issue persists.

The expansion's issues

Others are having difficulties accessing their "24/7 recording" content. The user states they've obtained the appropriate subscription for the feature, yet it won't surface. Some users have had varying success with factory resetting their devices, but it hasn't been consistent.

As far as the inaccessible settings go for the Onn cameras, one user detailed a set of step-by-step instructions that worked for them. So, if you're having similar troubles, perhaps this could be an option.

The major Gemini for Home announcement took place at the start of October, which unveiled new Nest cams and the upcoming Home Speaker. However, Google also announced an expansion of its Home integration for Walmart's Onn cameras. The company announced the integration for Onn's Indoor Wired and Video Doorbell cameras. Consumers were given 1080p resolution, Gemini's intelligent event alerts, and more, available in the Google Home app.