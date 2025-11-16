What you need to know

Samsung’s Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 is now available in the U.S., and it's half the size of the previous model but packs a 70% faster processor and double the RAM.

More tasks now run locally, keeping routines working even when Wi-Fi acts up.

The hub supports Zigbee, Thread, and Matter for seamless cross-brand smart home setups.

After announcing it last month, Samsung has quietly rolled out the Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 in the U.S., and it’s shaping up to be a much more capable hub for anyone invested in the SmartThings ecosystem.

Rather than just refreshing the previous model, Samsung and Aeotec redesigned the smart home hub to be faster, work with more devices, and look better in your home. The new version is about half the size of the last one, but it has a processor that Samsung says is roughly 70% faster and 512MB of RAM, which is twice as much as before (via SamMobile).

The hub is intended to keep automations snappier, reduce lag, and allow more tasks to run locally so your lights, sensors, and routines don’t stall when your Wi-Fi is acting up.

But where the Hub 2 really flexes its muscles is in terms of compatibility. It supports Zigbee, Thread, and, most importantly, Matter, which is quickly becoming the glue that ties together different brands’ smart devices.

Smarter, proactive automations

SmartThings already works with thousands of products, and adding Matter support makes it even easier to use different brands together. Samsung is also adding smarter automation features, such as climate control that adjusts based on who is home, better monitoring for leaks and smoke, and air-quality sensors that help your home respond to daily changes.

It’s the kind of hub meant to sit at the center of a home filled with smart bulbs, sensors, switches, appliances—you name it—and quietly coordinate everything without needing your constant attention.

The Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 is priced at $120, making it a mid-range upgrade that seems fair for the new features. However, unlike its predecessor, this new version has dropped Z-Wave support. If you were banking on this hub managing your older Z-Wave devices, you’ll need a separate dongle or gateway.

Still, for most people interested in newer Matter and Thread devices, the Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 shows Samsung’s effort to become a bigger part of the growing smart home market.