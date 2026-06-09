The UAG Metropolis Tracker Card is a slick blend of Bluetooth tracking and MagSafe charging
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By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
The UAG Metropolis Tracker Card has entered the chat.
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Gadget Weekly
Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.
UAG, or Urban Armor Gear, is a prolific smartphone accessory maker from California. The brand has been around since 2012 and makes some of the most rugged phone cases and phone stands around. Expanding its lineup of accessories, UAG released the Metropolis Tracker Card in March 2026.
The brand's first attempt at a Bluetooth tracker is fairly decent, with one standout feature. UAG has blended a mix of average specs with one that gives the UAG Metropolis Tracker Card a bit of an edge: MagSafe wireless charging.