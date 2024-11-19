Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Phone grips are addictive. Once you get used to them, there's no going back. We don't realize how much pressure we apply on our fingers by holding modern 6-inch phones throughout the day. Some people even get repetitive strain injuries.

I cannot do without a phone grip to save my life. If you've been following my writings for a while, you'll know that I'm a stupidly clumsy person. Good phone cases have saved all the phones I've owned to date — for the most part. But everything changed when I started using phone grips.

The fatal flaw in typical phone grips was always the way they attached. Sure, 3M adhesive is strong, but that can be a problem when you want to charge your phone wirelessly or perhaps scan something via NFC. Thus, I strongly believe that MagSafe phone grips are superior to all others. As a MagSafe accessories expert, here are my favorite MagSafe phone grips ranked.

1. PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

It may seem like I'm just following trends or whatever's popular, but trust me when I say this: PopSockets makes the best MagSafe phone grip. It's lightweight, comfortable to use, available in a trillion designs, and can pop in and out to suit your needs.

What I love even more about the PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring is that it already includes magnetic adapter rings inside the box. So even if you're an Android user without Qi2, you can slap on the magnetic stickers and use the PopSickets grip instantly.

The one caveat is that the PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring does not have a swappable top, something that you'd expect from the brand. It isn't very durable either, and I ended up breaking mine, thinking I could take the top off. Even then, I still can't get over the ergonomic feel of it.

The versatile PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe comes with a magnetic adapter ring in the box, making it ideal for any phone in the world.

2. UAG Magnetic Ring Stand

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Not all phone grips are made to last. The PopSockets Phone Grip might be my favorite, but I can't deny it is a little flimsy. When it comes to sturdiness, the UAG Magnetic Ring Stand has my complete and undivided attention.

UAG decided to go for an all-metal build, which is why this clever hexagonal MagSafe is so durable and tough. If it falls on the floor, you're more likely to scratch your tiles than to damage the Magnetic Ring Stand. It can prop up any phone, no matter how large or heavy, and never loses form once adjusted to any angle.

I like that UAG released matching phone cases to go with its Magnetic Ring Stand's design and colorways. But you don't have to worry about the corresponding cases if they aren't available for your phone or you just don't want to buy them. UAG includes magnetic ring stickers in the box as well, making this expensive grip a pretty good buy. I still wish it was cheaper, though.

Very few phone grips are built as solid as the UAG Magnetic Ring Stand. Constructed entirely of robust metal, this grip holds position and props up the heaviest of phones at different angles and orientations.

3. CASETiFY Snappy Grip Stand

(Image credit: Namerah Faud Satmi / Android Central)

The CASETiFY Snappy Grip Stand acts as a kickstand and detaches easily, thanks to its magnetic nature. CASETiFY's Snappy Grip Stand can be fully customized and comes in two main types of finishes. You can either get the silver mirror finish or an opaque design. If the hundreds of patterns don't satisfy you, the mirror finish can further be customized.

I use the plain Jane Mirror Grip Stand because it lets me use the MagSafe grip as a compact mirror as well. This eliminates the need for me to carry one more thing in my purse of wonders, or as my husband likes to call it, Hermione's bag.

I don't find the Mirror Snappy Grip Stand to be anywhere near as comfortable as the PopSockets or the UAG options, but it's insanely cool. Cool and quirky accessories are always worth your while. It's easy to get the run-of-the-mill stuff from a dozen assorted brands, but unique options like the CASETiFY Snappy Grip Stand keep things interesting. It might be expensive for a phone grip, but I like the concept and admire the brand's creative spirit.

CASETiFY's Snappy Grip Stand in the Mirror finish is my third favorite MagSafe grip because it doubles as a compact mirror in a pinch. And, of course, you still get the ability to pop it on and off at will or use it as a stand.

So there you have it. These are my top three favorite MagSafe phone grips. Each one has its own specialty and brings something different to the table. They're all within the $20 to $35 price range and come in plenty of fun designs too.

I have tried hundreds of PopSockets, grips, handles, rings, and all sorts of phone-holding accessories. But these three MagSafe ones are the best in my eyes, both in terms of comfort and functionality.

Do you think there's something even more epic for me to try out there? Let me know in the comments below and I might just give it a go!