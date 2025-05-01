Torras rolls out the best-looking iPhone 16 Pro Max cases yet

I tend to switch devices every other week, so I don't normally bother with a case. That's different with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro XL — which I use over the course of the year — so when it comes to these two devices, I usually go with a clear or leather case.

When accessory brand Torras asked if I'd be interested in taking a look at its Ostand OAir and OFitness collection, I was interested. While I used Spigen, ESR, and Mujjo cases in the past, two things about the Torras cases stood out: an integrated kickstand at the back, and vibrant colors.

The brand sent over two colors in the OFitness collection — Mint Green and Coastal Blue — along with the three color variants available in the OAir series, and having used the cases for the better part of a month now, I'll admit that they're pretty great. Although they're bulkier, I predominantly used the OAir cases because of the added protection and better colors.

Torras did a great job with the color selection, and the OAir cases in particular add a vibrancy to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The case has a textured finish at the sides that makes it easier to hold the phone, and the buttons don't interfere with tactility in any way whatsoever.

There's a metal insert over the Camera Control button, and it makes accessing the button a little harder. If anything, I see it as a net positive as I tend to launch the camera accidentally, and the cover does a good job preventing that. You'll need to press harder to adjust the zoom level using the button, but again, I find it to be easier to use the onboard viewfinder controls.

The OAir case weighs 42g on its own, and when slotted into my iPhone 16 Pro Max, the overall weight was 269g. It definitely adds noticeable weight and bulk, but the upside is that you get rugged protection. The case has raised edges at the front that ensures the panel doesn't take any damage should the phone fall face-down — I tested this quite extensively, and it held up incredibly well.

What I like about the case is that the top and bottom sections have additional protection (Torras calls these airbags), and after a half-dozen tumbles, it did a thorough job safeguarding my phone. The back also has a raised profile over the cameras that ensures the modules don't get scratched easily.

You get the standard cutouts at the bottom around the USB-C port and speakers, and you'll have to use a charging cable with a slender connector; I mostly use cables with built-in power meters, and I wasn't able to connect these to the phone when the case was attached.

The best feature on the case is the built-in kickstand; it has full 360-degree swivel, so you can adjust the angle to your needs, and it locks the phone to that position. It hides away seamlessly when not in use, and it doesn't interfere with MagSafe at all; if anything, the case has really strong magnets, and I didn't see any issues while charging the iPhone 16 Pro Max with several Qi 2 stands.

The OFitness case also has the same kickstand and a similar texture finish at the sides, but you miss out on the protection at the corners. These cases are lighter at 36g, and while they're not as rugged as the OAir models, they still do a good job in daily use.

The OFitness cases cost $42.99 each, and if you're interested in buying the OAir cases, you'll need to shell out $64.99. That's on the higher end of the scale as these cases go, but the reliable protection combined with great color choices and built-in kickstand makes it an easy recommendation.