This ultra-thin case is my go-to choice for the iPhone 16 Pro Max

I don't normally use cases with my phones, but I make an exception with the iPhone as I use it over the course of the year. I tested these colorful cases with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and enjoyed using them quite a bit; they have bright designs, reliable protection, and a built-in kickstand.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

However, they add bulk to the device, so I when I need a thin case that still provides protection for my iPhone 16 Pro Max, I turn to Pitaka's Tactile Woven cases. Coming in at just 17.95g, it doesn't add any noticeable weight to the phone, and at just 0.8mm thick, it is one of the thinnest cases I've used yet. The case costs $59 on Amazon, and Pitaka also sells the same designs with the iPhone 16 Pro.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It reminds me of the Thinborne cases I use with my Pixel 9 Pro XL, and as an added bonus, you get interesting designs — I used the Sunset and Moonrise models, and there are seven color options available in total. As the name suggests, the case is woven from aramid fiber, and it delivers a textured finish that makes it easy to hold the device.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The case has a raised front to ensure the panel doesn't take any damage when the phone takes a tumble face-down. You get the usual cutouts around the USB-C charging port, power and action buttons along with the volume rocker, and the Camera Control button that's new this year. Although the case itself is sleek, it retains built-in magnets, and I didn't see any issues using the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a slate of Qi 2 chargers, including Satechi's new OntheGo line.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The back also has decent protection around the cameras thanks to raised edges, and after six months of extensive use, I didn't see any signs of wear on the case. While I used several cases that are made out of aramid, Pitaka's colorful designs allow its Tactile Woven cases to stand out quite a bit, and that's a key selling point.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The best part about the case is the durability; even though it has an ultra-sleek design, the Tactile Woven case provides the same level of protection. After a half-dozen tumbles, I don't see any damage on my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the case does a great job safeguarding the panel as well — I don't use a screen protector.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's no shortage of case choices with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but if you want an ultra-thin option that doesn't add much bulk to the phone and still want an interesting design, Pitaka's Tactile Woven case is an easy recommendation.

