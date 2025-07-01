Shaky hands? Get yourself a nice phone grip. I have the butteriest butter fingers ever, meaning I drop things all the time, and the simple addition of a magnetic phone grip rewrote the script for me, literally helping me get a grip. My current favorite phone grip that's highly durable is the metallic one from UAG because it's extra sturdy. In fact, I ranked it among my top three phone grips of all time.

Nothing beats the comfort of a PopSocket, but those things are quite flimsy in comparison to what UAG has to offer. My beloved PopSocket broke a little over a year into use, but the UAG is still going strong a year later. Since the brand focuses on the rugged smartphone accessory niche, the people behind the UAG Magnetic Ring Stand know what they're doing.

If you only buy one phone grip, this should be it. It can be used in so many different configurations, despite being a tough metallic construct.

My one gripe with this magnetic grip was that it's pretty expensive, but now that Amazon Prime Day's coming up, you should keep your eyes peeled for a deal on this grip. We've seen it go on sale before, so I'm certain you can nab one for a solid discount.

UAG Magnetic Ring Stand: was $39.95 now $34.95 at Amazon The UAG Magnetic Ring Stand can be used in multiple configurations, whether as a regular ring-shaped phone grip or as a phone stand in either landscape or portrait orientation. Its heavy-duty metallic build makes it ideal for larger phones like the S25 Ultra.

✅Recommended if: you need a tough magnetic phone grip that will last forever, converts into a stand, and comes in a bunch of cool colors.

❌Skip this deal if: you want something lightweight.

Tough and versatile

UAG used a robust zinc cast with a polished metallic coating to finish it off. You won't find a more durable phone grip than this. It's also quite grippy thanks to the top coat, which adds an ever-so-slight grainy matte texture. I can't name a single time when I accidentally dropped my phone while using this grip.

There are multiple ways to use the Magnetic Ring Stand from UAG. The creative design allows for a full 360-degree rotation. It also enables you to bend and contort the hexagonal stand in so many different configurations, propping up your phone at various angles and orientations.

The UAG Magnetic Ring Stand comes with a magnetic adapter ring for non-MagSafe or non-Qi2 phones, so you don't have to worry about incompatibility either. And since you get a magnetic ring, you can take the Magnetic Ring Stand off to charge your phone wirelessly or mount it on something like a car phone holder.

The UAG Magnetic Ring Stand comes in seven colors, and while this isn't anywhere near as diverse as PopSockets, it's still a pleasant collection of crowd-pleasing shades. From blues and greens to bright pink and silver hues, it's a fun selection of colors.

I'm still waiting on my UAG grip to break, but it's going strong. Based on my user experience so far, I feel confident that it's going to last me a long time. If it's the only grip you buy, this is the one to get.