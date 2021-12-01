Best rugged Android phone Android Central 2021
More often, phones are designed with shiny glass backs, smooth metal frames, and other sleek elements to make them as attractive as possible. That's great if you prefer form over function, but what about if you're in the market for a smartphone that you don't need to baby nonstop? These aren't phones we'd usually recommend if you're shopping for the best Android phone overall, but if you're especially accident-prone, these devices are kind of perfect. Here are the best rugged Android phones we could find!
- Swiss army knife: Ulefone Power Armor 13 Rugged Smartphone
- All the 5G: Nokia XR20 5G
- Thermal imaging: Blackview BV9900 Pro 128GB
- Only for pros: Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Endless tools: CAT S62 Pro 128GB
- Even bigger battery: OUKITEL WP8 Pro 64GB
- Everything you need: Blackview BV6300 32GB
- Feature-rich: Ulefone Armor 8 Pro 128GB
- Ruggedly stylish: Ulefone Armor X9 32GB
- Thermal imaging: Ulefone Armor 9E 128GB
- Wireless charging: DOOGEE S96 Pro 128GB
- Affordable CAT: CAT S52 64GB
Swiss army knife: Ulefone Power Armor 13 Rugged SmartphoneStaff Pick
When looking for the best rugged phone, you want something that lasts all day, has plenty of extra tools to make life easier, and enough power under the hood. The Ulefone Power Armor 13 delivers on all fronts as it offers an infrared distance measure feature, while being powered by the MediaTek Helio G95. On top of that, the Power Armor 13 also delivers 256GB of storage, a large 6.81-inch display, and a incredible 13,200mAh battery.
All the 5G: Nokia XR20 5G
Back in the day, Nokia phones were known for being simply indestructible, but those were the days of "feature phones," and smartphones are a different beast. Nevertheless, the Nokia XR20 is here to try and reclaim the throne of best rugged Android phone with its ultra-rugged design and IP68 rating. The phone offers dual biometric unlocking, and will be supported until 2024 with major Android OS updates.
Thermal imaging: Blackview BV9900 Pro 128GB
More and more rugged phones are being released with new and unique features you won't find elsewhere. This includes the Blackview BV9900 Pro with its unique FLIR themral imaging cmaera functionality. The phone also sports a dual camera setup with a dedicated Nightshot mode. Other goodies include IP68 and IP69K dust/water resistance, MIIL-STD 810G certification, dual rear cameras aided with a thermal sensor, and a 5.84-inch screen.
Only for pros: Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
These days, most Samsung phones are fragile slabs of metal and glass, but the XCover Pro is a wonderful departure from that trend and gives you a high-quality Samsung handset in a super durable package. The XCover Pro features a military-grade design, with Samsung ensuring it can withstand healthcare, manufacturing, and other types of environments with ease. In addition, it has a 6.3-inch display, a replaceable 4,050 mAh battery, and two customizable buttons.
Endless tools: CAT S62 Pro 128GB
Do you know the Caterpillar brand that makes construction equipment? That same company also makes Android phones, and the CAT S62 Pro is its best yet. The S62 Pro can be submerged in water up to 3 meters for 30 minutes, sports an MIL SPEC 810H rating, and has been drop tested up to 6 feet on steel. It also comes with a thermal camera, and you'll be able to keep using the phone even if you have gloves on.
Even bigger battery: OUKITEL WP8 Pro 64GB
Once again, proving that it knows how to make a great rugged phone for less, OUKITEL has a killer device on its hands with the WP8 Pro. Taking a look at the spec sheet, it's impressive how cheap the WP8 Pro really is. There is a 6.49-inch Full HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and 64GB of storage. We're also thrilled to see things like a waterproof design and military-grade durability.
Everything you need: Blackview BV6300 32GB
Blackview is one of the leaders right now when it comes to rugged Android phones, and if you want one with a huge battery, you'll want to check out the BV6300. With a 4,380mAh battery, you can use the BV6300 to your heart's content without worrying about running out of juice. It also has a 5.7-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras, expandable storage, IP68 and IP69K dust/waterproofing, and a MIL-STD-810G durability rating.
Feature-rich: Ulefone Armor 8 Pro 128GB
If you want a rugged phone that doesn't skimp out on features or specs, the Ulefone Armor 8 Pro is the way to go. On the ruggedness side of things, it's equipped with an IP68 dust/water-resistance rating and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability. You also get a huge 5,580mAh battery, triple rear cameras, NFC for Google Pay, and a customizable side button that can be reprogrammed to do whatever you'd like. Given how cheap the Armor 8 Pro is, that's quite the package.
Ruggedly stylish: Ulefone Armor X9 32GB
Most people might think that rugged phones need to sacrifice aesthetics, but as evident by the Ulefone Armor X9, that doesn't have to be the case. The X9 is one of the better-looking phones on this list, with a sleek carbon fiber backside and either blue, black, or red accents. It's also rather powerful, featuring an octa-core processor, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Thermal imaging: Ulefone Armor 9E 128GB
Ulefone is best-known for its affordable Android handsets, but did you know the company also makes some higher-end options? Take the Ulefone Armor 9E, for example. It's filled with solid specs across the board, including a Helio P90 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6,600 mAh battery. It also has some pretty unique features, including a IP68/IP69K water proofing, and a waterproof endoscope.
Wireless charging: DOOGEE S96 Pro 128GB
One look at the DOOGEE S96 Pro is all it takes to see that this is a rugged Android phone that means business. Design-wise, the S96 Pro has it all — IP68 dust/water-resistance, MIL-STD-810G durability, and protection from solar radiation, temperature extremes, and more. We're also fans of the 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and the beefy 6,350mAh battery. DOOGEE even goes out of its way to offer 10W Qi wireless charging!
Affordable CAT: CAT S52 64GB
Want a Caterpillar phone but don't have the cash for the S62 Pro? The S52 is another excellent pick that drops a few features in favor of a much smaller price tag. The CAT S52 can be repeatedly submerged in water (including hot water and soap), has a military-grade durability rating, and has a large battery that promises up to two days of use per charge. Thanks to the 5.65-inch screen size, it's also easy to use with one hand.
If we had to make a rugged choice
Now that you know which rugged phones we recommend, which one is right for you? All of the phones listed here are great picks for anyone interested in the rugged niche. Still, if we had to pick a winner, it would be the Ulefone Power Armor 13. It has all the durability features you'd expect from a phone in this category, impressive specs, and an enormous battery. There's just so much to like here, and even when compared side-by-side with something like the Pixel 5a, it holds its own surprisingly well.
Another great choice is the Nokia XR20 with its IP68 water resistance rating, and the ability to unlock the phone using your face or with the physical fingerprint scanner. What makes this phone unique compared to the rest is that Nokia has already confirmed it will be supported with Android OS updates until 2024. That means we could potentially see Android 15 arrive on this rugged phone.
Lastly, if the battery is among your top concerns, the OUKITEL WP8 Pro is the way to go. With a solid 5,000mAh battery, you can use the WP8 Pro as much as you want without having to live with battery anxiety. This is a fantastic choice for people who work tough jobs without easy access to a power source.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Google Pixel 5 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 5. Many great options get close, though. So we've gathered a solid list to get you started.
The Xperia 1 III is our favorite phone for shooting video
If video recording is your thing, look no further than the Sony Xperia 1 III. It offers a large screen, three great cameras, and extremely robust manual video controls.
These are the best cases for your Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google's Pixel 4a 5G looks a tad boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and most importantly, ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future without any damage.