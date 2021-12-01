Best rugged Android phone Android Central 2021

More often, phones are designed with shiny glass backs, smooth metal frames, and other sleek elements to make them as attractive as possible. That's great if you prefer form over function, but what about if you're in the market for a smartphone that you don't need to baby nonstop? These aren't phones we'd usually recommend if you're shopping for the best Android phone overall, but if you're especially accident-prone, these devices are kind of perfect. Here are the best rugged Android phones we could find!

If we had to make a rugged choice

Now that you know which rugged phones we recommend, which one is right for you? All of the phones listed here are great picks for anyone interested in the rugged niche. Still, if we had to pick a winner, it would be the Ulefone Power Armor 13. It has all the durability features you'd expect from a phone in this category, impressive specs, and an enormous battery. There's just so much to like here, and even when compared side-by-side with something like the Pixel 5a, it holds its own surprisingly well.

Another great choice is the Nokia XR20 with its IP68 water resistance rating, and the ability to unlock the phone using your face or with the physical fingerprint scanner. What makes this phone unique compared to the rest is that Nokia has already confirmed it will be supported with Android OS updates until 2024. That means we could potentially see Android 15 arrive on this rugged phone.

Lastly, if the battery is among your top concerns, the OUKITEL WP8 Pro is the way to go. With a solid 5,000mAh battery, you can use the WP8 Pro as much as you want without having to live with battery anxiety. This is a fantastic choice for people who work tough jobs without easy access to a power source.