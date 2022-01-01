Best Android phone with removable battery 2022

As technology advances and matures, it's only natural for some features to disappear as part of evolution. When it comes to Android phones, one thing that used to be an iconic staple that has since become a thing of the past is a removable battery. Few phones are released these days with a battery that the end-user can replace, but if you know where to look, there are still a few options left that are worth checking out. Here are some of the best Android phones with removable battery.

Removable batteries exist — you just have to know where to look

Android phones with removable batteries are far less commonplace than they once used to be, but they still very much exist. Overall, the one we recommend most people pick up is the Galaxy XCover Pro. Samsung makes some of the best cheap Android phones, and it has taken the underlying hardware from the Galaxy A51, added a rugged shell, and sells it as the XCover Pro.

The Moto E6 is also a great choice. It has all the makings for a no-frills Android handset that delivers the basics at an ultra-low price. So if you just need a phone for checking emails, scrolling through Twitter, watching YouTube, and playing some light games, the Moto E6 is all the phone you need. Plus, since it works on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon, you can use it regardless of which carrier you rely on.

Should you invest your money in something more modern and reliable, the Nokia 1.3 is worth checking out. Running Android Go, it is sure to get at least two years of updates. Regular platform updates combined with the Finnish phone maker's durable build make it one of the best Nokia phones out there. The Nokia 1.3 ran Android 10 out of the box, and it has already been bumped up to Android 11. With one more year of surefire upgrades left to go, users can expect to experience Android 12 (Go edition) on their entry-level Nokia 1.3 handsets, making it a strong purchase.