Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: To wait or not to wait

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 might be worth the wait, but the Google Pixel Watch 4 is here.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch to complement your Android smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Google Pixel Watch are probably two brands that are at the top of your list. Both work best with the same brand phone with special features that you can unlock. But they can also pair with any Android phone since they are Wear OS devices.

When considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Google Pixel Watch 4, it's important to note that the former isn't officially available yet. Rumored to launch at Galaxy Unpacked in July, there's already a lot of chatter about it, and features we expect and want to see. Given this, should you wait for that device, especially if you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, or pick up the Google Pixel Watch 4 now? While I can't say either way definitively just yet, this will help you make a decision.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: Design and durability

The battery life widget on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As noted, we don't yet have official details for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, which is likely to launch at Galaxy Unpacked this summer. But there are a few things we can speculate about what's to come with it.

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One of the things we expect to see with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is a continuation of the squircle design the company employs for its Galaxy Watch 8. The Galaxy Watch 9 will probably be the only design launched without a Classic variant since Samsung usually only releases those every other year. But there might be a Galaxy Watch Ultra variant for 2026 and potentially a Galaxy Watch FE 2 step-down affordable option as well. Here, however, I'll focus just on the base Galaxy Watch 9.

It will most likely come in two sizes with a durable aluminum case that meets MIL-STD-810H and 5 ATM for water resistance. It will likely have a higher version of Bluetooth, hopefully at least 6.0. It may also add ultra-wideband.

In terms of the battery, it will probably have the same 325mAh and 435mAh batteries for the two sizes, offering up to 40-hour battery life per charge. With a more efficient Wear OS and a better processor, it's possible the watch will last a bit longer than its predecessor. But it won't be anything groundbreaking: you'll still need to charge it daily or every two days.

Something better could be coming in future iterations, according to reports, through all-solid-state batteries. But this likely won't be until the Galaxy Watch 10 in 2027. For now, we'll have to stick with what we have.