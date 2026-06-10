Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: To wait or not to wait
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 might be worth the wait, but the Google Pixel Watch 4 is here.
Big things are coming
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 won't be here until the summer, but that hasn't stopped rampant speculation about the potential for an improved processor and battery life, new health features, and possibly a subscription app tier.
Pros
- Possible battery, processing, and efficiency improvements
- Potentially new health tracking features like non-invasive blood glucose monitoring
- Might add ultra-wideband
- Suspected better AI integration with an improved coprocessor
Cons
- A subscription option could put certain data behind a paywall
- Might not be a massive step up in specs
- Design may be identical to the Galaxy Watch 8
- Likely no Classic variant
Among the best
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is already here and it's among one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. And with the switch to the Google Health app that replaces Fitbit and enhanced AI with features like Health Coach, it adds so much more value today.
Pros
- Now works with the new Google Health app and Health Coach
- Heavy AI integration into the experience
- Recharges very quickly
- Ultra-fast processor
- Useful extra features if you have a Pixel phone
Cons
- Some features only work or work best with Pixel phones
- Battery life isn't amazing
- Side button can be annoying to press
- Screen can be prone to scratches
- Requires a subscription to get the most out of it
If you're in the market for a smartwatch to complement your Android smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Google Pixel Watch are probably two brands that are at the top of your list. Both work best with the same brand phone with special features that you can unlock. But they can also pair with any Android phone since they are Wear OS devices.
When considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Google Pixel Watch 4, it's important to note that the former isn't officially available yet. Rumored to launch at Galaxy Unpacked in July, there's already a lot of chatter about it, and features we expect and want to see. Given this, should you wait for that device, especially if you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, or pick up the Google Pixel Watch 4 now? While I can't say either way definitively just yet, this will help you make a decision.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: Design and durability
As noted, we don't yet have official details for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, which is likely to launch at Galaxy Unpacked this summer. But there are a few things we can speculate about what's to come with it.
One of the things we expect to see with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is a continuation of the squircle design the company employs for its Galaxy Watch 8. The Galaxy Watch 9 will probably be the only design launched without a Classic variant since Samsung usually only releases those every other year. But there might be a Galaxy Watch Ultra variant for 2026 and potentially a Galaxy Watch FE 2 step-down affordable option as well. Here, however, I'll focus just on the base Galaxy Watch 9.
It will most likely come in two sizes with a durable aluminum case that meets MIL-STD-810H and 5 ATM for water resistance. It will likely have a higher version of Bluetooth, hopefully at least 6.0. It may also add ultra-wideband.
In terms of the battery, it will probably have the same 325mAh and 435mAh batteries for the two sizes, offering up to 40-hour battery life per charge. With a more efficient Wear OS and a better processor, it's possible the watch will last a bit longer than its predecessor. But it won't be anything groundbreaking: you'll still need to charge it daily or every two days.
Something better could be coming in future iterations, according to reports, through all-solid-state batteries. But this likely won't be until the Galaxy Watch 10 in 2027. For now, we'll have to stick with what we have.