Fitbit Air vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: Both might be better than just one

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Google Fitbit Air $49.99 at Walmart $49.99 at Target $99.99 at Amazon $99.99 at Staples Slim and subtle Google's new Fitbit Air tracker stays out of the way, passively recording fitness and health data while taking up minimal space on your wrist. It doesn't have a screen or many smart features, but it does pack a capable suite of sensors for everyday health monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout detection. Pros Small, light, and comfortable on the wrist

$99 with no required subscription

7-day battery life

Works with iOS, Android, and Pixel Watch Cons No inbuilt GPS tracking or support for features like ECG or cEDA

Less accurate than advanced fitness trackers

Slow charging to full

Uses proprietary charger Google Pixel Watch 4 $12.50 at AT&T $309.99 at Amazon $449.99 at Verizon Check Best Buy The smarter watch The Google Pixel Watch 4 is a simplistic smartwatch with all the features you'd expect out of a Wear OS 6 device. The battery life only lasts a day or two, and it's quite thick on the wrist, but it offers dual-band GPS and the latest sensors. Pros Wear OS 6 with wide support for wearable apps and features

3,000-nit domed display

Accurate dual-frequency GPS

Key features like Satellite SOS, Loss of Pulse, and Gemini Raise to Talk Cons Design is thick and could be more rugged

More expensive, LTE model is pricier

Battery life is relatively short

Google wearable fans have long clamored for a minimal Pixel tracker, and the brand somewhat answered the call with the Fitbit Air. While it bears the Fitbit brand name rather than the Pixel name, it's a Google fitness band nonetheless. The screenless tracker is incredibly tiny, taking up less space on the wrist than a Whoop band. In many ways, the Fitbit Air serves as an alternative to traditional smartwatches, so how does it stack up against the Google Pixel Watch 4?

One thing's clear — the Pixel Watch 4 and the Fitbit Air aren't completely at odds. Sure, if you need a no-frills fitness tracker with a low-profile design, the Fitbit Air is for you. The same could be said of the Pixel Watch 4 for those who want advanced smartwatch features, such as dual-band GPS, Wear OS 6, or LTE connectivity. However, the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 4 also work better together, and the former makes a great sleep tracking companion, allowing you to charge the latter overnight.

The jump from the $99 Fitbit Air to the $350 Pixel Watch 4 is steep, but both Google fitness trackers excel in their own right. Here's how.

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Fitbit Air vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: Design and display, or lack thereof

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

First, let's review the categorical differences between the Pixel Watch 4 and the Fitbit Air. The Pixel Watch 4 is classified as a smartwatch and features a touchscreen display, runs Wear OS 6 with app support, offers a full suite of health sensors, and supports a range of connectivity standards, including optional LTE. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Air is a passive fitness tracker without a screen. It's essentially a tiny oval-shaped tracking device that snaps into different bands, including the fabric one that comes in the box.

The two trackers both have similar band options, with the Fitbit Air shipping inside a fabric, textile Performance Loop band that uses Velcro for a one-size-fits-all approach. On the other hand, the Pixel Watch 4 comes with a silicone Active band by default. Separately, you can buy Active or Elevated Modern bands for the Fitbit Air. The Pixel Watch 4 offers more variety, with Performance Loop, Stretch, Woven, Crafted Leather, Two-Tone Leather, Metal Mesh, Metal Slim, and Metal Links bands all available for purchase separately from Google.

As you can imagine, the Fitbit Air is much smaller than a Pixel Watch 4. The tracker itself only measures 34.9 x 17 x 8.3mm, and weighs just 5.2 grams. Add in a band, and the entire package gets thicker and weighs 12 grams — but it's still incredibly tiny.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

That's quite a far cry from the Pixel Watch 4, which is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Either way, you're getting a smartwatch that's 12.3mm thick, and that number doesn't account for the sensors that protrude from the bottom of the Pixel Watch 4 case. It's quite heavy, at 31 grams for the 41mm model and 36.7 grams for the 45mm model. Neither of those numbers includes the band, and some bands are heavier than others.

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The Pixel Watch 4 could certainly be worth the extra thickness and weight if you care about the additional hardware and features it offers. The big difference is the display. The domed Actua 360 display, which uses an AMOLED LTPO panel, supports 3,000-nit brightness and variable refresh rates up to 60Hz. It's a gorgeous display that offers numerous practical benefits, including being able to view workout stats or change activity types on your wrist, things that the Fitbit Air can't do.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I personally find the low-profile, lightweight design of the Fitbit Air more comfortable than smartwatches like the Pixel Watch 4, but it all comes down to personal preference — and how many features you need on your wrist.

Fitbit Air vs. Google Pixel Watch 4: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

There are numerous hardware differences between the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 4. For the user, the short summary is that the Pixel Watch 4 (especially the LTE model) is a standalone device, whereas the Fitbit Air is more reliant on a connected smartphone for features. As an example,