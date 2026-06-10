Verizon may have revealed which Pixel Watches are getting Wear OS 7

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Verizon's support page suggests Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4 are getting Wear OS 7 with the June update.

The original Pixel Watch appears to be missing from the Wear OS 7 upgrade list once again.

Wear OS 7 brings new Wear Widgets, Live Updates, and Gemini-powered task automation features.

A new support document from Verizon may have accidentally revealed which Pixel Watch models are getting Wear OS 7.

At I/O 2026, Google quietly unveiled Wear OS 7, but the company stopped short of confirming which smartwatches would receive the update or when it would begin rolling out. Now, a newly published Verizon support document may have filled in some of those gaps (via Droid-Life).

According to the support page(s), the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 are all set to receive the Wear OS 7 update. Verizon says the update will arrive alongside the June 2026 security patch and will include Wear OS 7 along with additional performance and stability improvements. The carrier lists the software version as CP2A.260603.001.

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Unfortunately, that also appears to confirm that the original Pixel Watch won't be getting Wear OS 7. The first-generation Pixel Watch also missed out on Wear OS 6, so it's not entirely surprising. Still, it's a disappointing outcome for early Pixel Watch owners, especially since smartwatch software support has become an increasingly important selling point.

For those who don't remember, Wear OS 7 is more than just a minor update. It introduces Wear Widgets, replacing the older static Tiles system with a more flexible widget experience.

The update also brings Live Updates, allowing smartwatches to display persistent real-time information like deliveries, ride tracking, and sports scores, similar to what Android phones already offer.

Google is also bringing some Gemini Intelligence features to Wear OS 7, including task automation capabilities that will allow users to trigger certain actions directly from their smartwatch.

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There's still no official rollout date from Google just yet, but since Verizon has already published the update details, it seems likely that Wear OS 7 will begin arriving sometime this month.