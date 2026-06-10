The only power and charging kits you need this summer: 6 essentials to keep your battery levels topped up

Click for next article

Charging gear can get convoluted and you might feel unsure about what constitutes essential gear, especially when traveling. That's why I have built the perfect power and charging kit for you, so your phone, headphones, laptop, and other gear can stay charged even on the go.

Not only does this guide cover the basics such as a versatile charger and a decent USB-C cable, but it also includes travel essentials and optional extras, like a travel adapter with various pins to make life easier. These are my personal favorite charging accessories, so you can rest assured that they are tried and tested.

If you're short on cash after booking your holiday plans, take advantage of the ongoing summer deals that have been popping up here and there. Amazon Prime Day 2026 is also fast approaching, so you can score some sweet deals on a lot of these charging accessories if they're out of your budget.

How to pick the right charging gear for your home and travel needs this summer

We're entering the summer season, and that means folks are traveling. Picking the right charging gear to purchase for your excursions — and for home use, for that matter — is a lot easier with this essential power and charging kit.

If you're looking to learn how to pick the right charger for your phone, I have written a detailed guide that you should read. Basically, I recommend my "four Ps method" which prioritizes ports, power, profile, and price. For an average user with two phones being used at home, a laptop or a Chromebook, and one additional accessory, I'd say get a three-port charger with one USB-A, two USB-C ports, and 65W minimum. The UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Wall Charger with three ports checks all the boxes.

Of course, if you're traveling you need a similar setup but with interchangeable pins. The 70W Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter comes with a retractable USB-C cable and pins for various regions. It is my favorite travel adapter at the moment.

Similarly, I have also covered the most important types of USB cables in another comprehensive guide. Ideally, you must have at least one highly rated USB C-to-C cable, such as a 100W cord, and another versatile cable like the Raycon Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1 with interchangeable USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning ports. If you're on the go, the Raycon cable is perfect because it's six cables in one body!

When it comes to power banks, you can go for something lightweight and safe, like the semi-solid-state 5,000mAh power bank from BMX. Alternatively, if you need more power, the INIU Cougar P63-E1 100W 25,000mAh Power Bank is a solid choice.