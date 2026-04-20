The 3 most important USB cables every phone owner should have

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If you're an Android or iOS smartphone owner, you get at least one USB cable in the box. However, that one cable isn't going to cut it in every scenario. Every phone owner should have at least three types of cables in their arsenal, suitable for all occasions and needs.

USB cables are frighteningly confusing. While USB Type-C has taken over, it's almost impossible to discern the specs of one USB-C cable from another. So when you buy a cable, make sure you buy the right type with the appropriate specifications that match your device. That way, you know the exact specs of your cable from the get-go.

Here are the 3 most important USB cables everyone should have.

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