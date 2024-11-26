Raycon's new USB-C cables are insanely cool and functional

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Raycon is venturing into uncharted territories with some of its new releases. The brand's Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1 and Magic Spin Cable try to re-invent the wheel by adding moving parts to a USB-C cable. Crazy as it may sound, it works!

I didn't expect a brand that usually makes budget-friendly audio accessories like wireless earbuds and headphones to make good cables. Yes, it's a tech company, but the audio and charging sectors are quite different.

Anker seems to manage and excel in both sectors. Raycon is no Anker in terms of audio gadgets, but the brand's USB cables are just as good as those of the well-established charging and audio accessory brand.

I'm not going to lie; I wasn't immediately impressed with the Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1. At first, I thought it was just an ordinary nylon braided USB cable. I didn't read the instructions and kept wondering why Raycon sent me a Lightning cable. Then, I looked at the instruction manual.

The clever Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1 comes in 6.6ft and 0.5ft lengths. I was sent the longer variant for testing. It is rated 100W so you can easily fast charge a laptop, smartphone, or literally anything without worrying about charging speeds or power load compatibility issues, so long as you have a wall charger that supports such speeds.

The insanely cool part comes in when you look at the connectors. At first, you'd think the Raycon Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1 is a typical USB-A to Lightning cable. However, each of the connectors' heads pop out to reveal a Type-C connector on the bottom. The cable comes with built-in converters, and they can slide on or off as quickly as blinking. If you're wondering, it's impossible to lose the swappable connectors because they're attached to the base USB-C connector.

On top of that, the nylon braided 100W cable has a flat shape, much like fettuccine pasta. This makes it easier to tuck away the flat cable. Since both connectors are magnetic, they automatically stick together and prevent tangles.

Every aspect of the cable's design is so well thought out, from the changeable connectors to their magnetic nature.

Raycon also launched another interesting USB-C cable called the Magic Spin Cable. This cord comes in either 3ft or 6.6ft sizes and is also rated 100W. I love that this cable has the same rugged nylon braided exterior layer as the Raycon Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1.

The Raycon Magic Spin Cable doesn't have exchangeable connectors. You can choose between a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-C to Lightning cable. I tried both and they're identical in every way, except for the connectors of course.

Each head of the Raycon Magic Spin Cable has a little lightning bolt-shaped LED light that lights up when in use. The connector has an extremely rare mechanism that allows for 180-degree rotation without breakage.

It prevents your phone from getting stuck at awkward angles while charging or while transferring data. There's even a smart chip inside the cable to enable intelligent heat management.

The moving USB-C connector blew my mind. In fact, I'm still not over it. Raycon's concoction made me ask myself why isn't every cable like this. With specs like these, you wouldn't need to upgrade your cable for many years to come.

Both cables are exceedingly well-designed and priced competitively. The build quality is on par with the best-name brands like Anker and UGREEN. Nylon braided cables easily last years at a stretch. If you want a new USB-C cable, either one will fulfill your needs.

If push came to shove, I'd give the Raycon Magic Flex Cable 6-in-1 the edge over the Raycon Magic Spin Cable, though. This is because it comes with swappable connectors, making it more versatile. You can use the Magic Flex Cable with a lot more devices.

I had good fun playing around with these cables. If anything, it was enjoyable looking at my friends and family's reactions to these swappable and spinning USB cables. With the holidays around the corner, these are excellent stocking stuffers.