Messy cables driving you crazy? This magnetic USB-C cable might be the solution

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Any household is bound to have a mess of cables in some corner, all tangled up and untidy. Usually, this is a working station, office desk, or a bedside table. Wherever the mess, your charging area needs tidying up.

One of the many ways to prevent such clutter from building up is by investing in tangle-free, magnetic USB-C cables. I've been testing the Scosche MagStack USB-C to USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable to see if it's a viable solution.

Scosche isn't the only brand making such cables, though, but more on that later.

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Achieve the perfect coil that stays wrapped

(Image credit: Scosche)

A magnetic USB-C is just like any other USB-C cable. You can choose the length that you want; there are options from 60W to 100W, and these cables are nylon-braided, so they're bound to last longer than your average plastic-coated ones.

What makes it a "tangle-free" cable is that the Scosche MagStack Cable automatically coils up. And because it's magnetic, the coil doesn't become undone. Instead, it stays put and holds its shape until you move it.

This looks significantly neater than a bunch of cables crossing and tangling up. It's an even cleaner look than cable ties, and you don't have to undo the tie every time you want to extend the cable when in use.

Metal surfaces and magnetic advantages

(Image credit: Scosche)

If you have a metal table, noticeboard, wall panel, or desk, this works even better.