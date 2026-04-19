Phones Samsung Galaxy These are the 3 new Galaxy S26 camera features that leveled up my captures instantly How To By Brady Snyder published 19 April 2026 Samsung gave the base Galaxy S26 a few new camera tools, and if you're not using them, you're missing out. Click for next article (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android