Before you buy the Galaxy S26, try its best features for free with this app

So, you've seen the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, but aren't sure whether the new phones are a good fit. The cheapest model this year is $900, and the most expensive is $1,300, which is quite the investment. To drop that kind of cash on a smartphone, you need to be sure you'll love it. Samsung has a clever way of letting users try switching to a Galaxy phone straight from the one they already have. It doesn't matter if it's a Pixel, OnePlus, or iPhone — the "Try Galaxy" website can simulate the Galaxy experience on it.

The web app is officially updated for the Galaxy S26 as of this week, so you can try the exclusive features you won't find on other Galaxy phones for yourself. I'm particularly intrigued by the Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the deep Galaxy AI integrations. Sure enough, they're available as a preview on the Try Galaxy site. Here's how you can try out the Galaxy S26 software experience without buying one.

Try Galaxy lets you experience the latest Samsung phones without buying them