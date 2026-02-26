Samsung’s most cohesive Unpacked in years sets the stage for the Galaxy S26. Less filler, more focus.

For the first time ever, I actually enjoyed watching Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, during which the South Korean company announced its latest lineup of devices, part of its flagship phones.

Samsung launched the S26 series, which includes the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra variants, and also announced the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, in particular, has some of the most interesting new features, including a new display technology that acts as a privacy screen.

I was briefed in the Samsung Toronto office, while Android Central managing editor Derrek Lee was briefed in San Francisco, both before the event.

Because we’ve been briefed already, during the event, it’s unlikely that we as journalists are fully paying attention because we know everything that's going to be announced. But even then, we watch, just to be safe, in case there’s breaking news.

Most years, I’ve sat back and complained about how boring the event is; how it doesn’t feel different than what Samsung has done in the past, and how I don’t think it’s worth their time to keep doing these events.

But during Wednesday’s event, I actually said to my team that I really enjoyed watching the event and found the new devices to be impressive, specifically the S26 Ultra.

From Korea to SF… this event was not one to miss

I know that being in person at an event is different from live-streaming it. The last time I was at an in-person event with Samsung was when they hosted in South Korea three years ago. I remember saying that the event felt pretentious and boring.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That was absolutely not the case this year. Samsung’s ability to remain humble, but at the same time show off an impressive set of phones, is a testament to how they decided to start the new year.

I think Samsung also made the right decision to forgo a flashy spectacle by bringing out a celebrity to tout how good their phones are, instead opting for something far more relatable and likable by bringing out someone like Miles Franklin, aka MilesAboveTech.

And while they did have a clip of South Korean singer SUGA of BTS, it was subtle and classy, and it didn't distract from the event as a whole.

(Image credit: Android Central)

My managing editor, Derrek Lee, who was at the event, concurred that having someone like MilesAboveTech demonstrate how the new Privacy Display works on the Ultra model was a smart move.

Instead of having a detached, meaningless celebrity cameo to distract from the event and products, Samsung put the spotlight on “someone who talks about this stuff for a living and who we in the tech sphere recognize,” Derrek told me, noting how Franklin likely has some mainstream appeal as well.

Short, sweet, and to the point