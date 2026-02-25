I tried the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and you won't miss a beat with these

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro were great earbuds, so the Galaxy Buds 4 had some big shoes to fill. Luckily, thanks to a sleek redesign and some surprising new features, I think Samsung may have knocked it out of the park.

I do wanna preface this by saying that I'm not a huge fan of earbuds with stems. I find they often just look like AirPod clones, and the design usually feels uninspired. However, I don't feel that way about Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. In fact, after trying them out during my hands-on at Galaxy Unpacked, I might have to pick up a pair for myself.

The Galaxy Buds 4 feature an updated design with a flat, metal finish on one side of the stem. The contrast between the metal and the rest of the earbuds is pretty striking, helping them stand out from a sea of similar-looking earbuds. It also feels quite smooth and nice to the touch, though you probably won't be touching it all that much (more on that later).