What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 series renders have leaked, and the allegations claim the buds will see another redesign.

The Buds 4 Pro continue to feature a silicone tip (the Buds 4 does not); however, both versions see a redesign stem with rounded corners.

The charging case was another factor, as rumors state the case could enable the buds to lie down inside with a clear lid.

In the midst of Galaxy S26 series leaks, there's another report this week that has surfaced the alleged renders for the earbuds that may join it.

A batch of supposed Galaxy Buds 4 series renders were posted by Android Headlines today (Feb 3), and it seemingly gives us a clear look at what we might expect. It's no surprise that the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro featured a slightly varied design. One boasts a silicone eartip, while the other does not. According to the publication's renders, this may continue with the Buds 4 series.

The Buds 4 Pro's design has changed. The main body, with the silicone tip, is still quite bulbous; however, a change may arrive for its stem. Instead of the triangular stem that we have with the Buds 3 Pro, the rumored renderings showcase a flat stem that's rounded at each end.