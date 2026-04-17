Click for next article

What you need to know

Another early Galaxy S27 rumor claims Samsung might upgrade its storage to UFS 5.0, but it might only impact "some" models.

Apparently, the company has much to consider, such as its "price" and "mass production costs" before this can happen.

Recent Galaxy S27 Ultra rumors suggest it could receive an upgraded sensor for its 200MP camera, and a better S Pen could be out of the question.

Now and then, there are a few interesting early Galaxy S27 rumors, like this recent one that claims only a few could see a storage upgrade.

The rumors this time come from a South Korean tipster on Naver, who states Samsung is supposedly shifting to UFS 5.0 storage for the Galaxy S27 (via GSMArena). The tipster alleges that this new storage standard could only affect "some" S27 models next year. Additionally, Samsung might not change the "basic storage configuration" of its next flagship series.

Remember, we're still basically a year away from seeing the Galaxy S27; however, the tipster says Samsung has a lot to consider with UFS 5.0. Rumors claim the company is considering "price, mass production costs, and more" when it comes to its decision to only apply UFS 5.0 to "some" phones. It's still not clear which phones could see it. If we had to guess, the Galaxy S27 Ultra might be on the receiving end, at least.

Article continues below

The publication cites Jedec and its coverage of the UFS 5.0 storage standard. Revealed in October, UFS 5.0 is said to bring an increase to a device's sequential performance to 10.8GB per second. This has AI in mind, alongside Inline Hashing for greater security. Plainly speaking, UFS 5.0 increases a device's ability to transfer data and files, while also improving how apps may load.

The rumors so far

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra uses UFS 4.0 storage, which offers roughly half the data speed of UFS 5.0. Samsung's next Ultra model has been in the news recently, with rumors suggesting it might feature "new technologies" for its cameras. Early rumors claim Samsung could equip the phone with an ISOCELL HP6 sensor, but those same reports drop any hope for a megapixel upgrade. It looks like the S27 Ultra will still stick with 200MP for its main lens.

Alternatively, we had an S Pen rumor about the Ultra and, no, upgrades aren't in the cards, either. Samsung was reportedly deep in development, trying to figure out a way to combine two useful stylus methods. When things didn't gel as well as it had hoped, it supposedly scrapped its plans. We'll leave you with one intriguing rumor that says Samsung could debut a Galaxy S27 Pro next year with "Ultra-like features" in a more compact design.

Android Central's Take

Having good storage is always a good thing. Tech lovers will know how important storage is, whether it's for its reading/writing capabilities or how much it can carry. If we are going down this "select" road for where Samsung could apply it, I feel like the S27 Ultra is our best bet. Maybe we'll see it shift to another, but I feel like the Ultra would get it. Also, let's not forget about Samsung's recent price hike spree, so we should be careful before we get too excited about UFS 5.0's potential.