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One UI 9 rumors continue, as a report claims Samsung is allegedly testing Accessibility settings updates for users.

Such settings could help users highlight or expand text much easier than before, alongside upgraded mouse and keyboard updates to make movements easier.

One UI 9 rumors first got underway a couple of weeks ago, but they were minimal, as only UI refinements/changes were stated.

Samsung is already pushing ahead with One UI 9, and one report claims it's looking to weave in an update to its accessibility features.

Another dive into Samsung's alleged early One UI 9 code by tipster AssembleDebug and Android Authority sheds light on what could come to pass. The tipster's findings reportedly unearthed several strings of code that point toward an upgrade for Galaxy phones' Accessibility settings. However, upon deeper inspection, AssembleDebug claims to have found specific "Text Spotlight" updates.

This feature isn't new, much like many of them, as Android Authority also notes, but what we're paying attention to is the rumor that this could bring a tap feature for "expanding and highlighting text." Additionally, users might be able to customize the size and color if that is required.

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Android Central's Take Samsung's rolled out Accessibility updates before, and it's all in the name of appearing easy to approach for all users. From text-to-speech to larger text for those with vision issues, it's all in good faith. These are small (alleged) updates, but hopefully they'll have big impacts when we get to see them for real, if this is to be believed.

Samsung might also include "tap indicators" to enlarge text and highlight it in a "separate window." There are also two updates to Galaxy's keyboard and mouse Accessibility features. The tipster alleges one update could allow users to move their connected mouse with their keyboard, as well as a "fine-tuning" option for cursor speed. The other concerns a "physical keyboard shortcut." This would let users turn Accessibility settings on or off without going into their phone's settings.

AssembleDebug mentioned a change to the swiping or single-tap option. Now, it seems One UI 9 will place this at the "top level" of the Interaction menu.

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(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It's still fairly early. One UI 9 will be based on Android 17, which has gotten off to a fast start in 2026. Google even rolled out Beta 3 late this week. Right now, what's got us occupied are One UI 9 rumors, which got underway earlier in March. A report claimed that Samsung has started internally testing the next major OS release. This could debut first on the company's next wave of foldables. It's not the strangest thing that could happen, as we've seen this before.

Android Central's Take I do think the funniest thing that could've happened is the appearance of One UI 9 leaks, and Galaxy S25 owners still don't have v8.5. It's really early to start thinking about One UI 9, especially since these leaks are still quite minimal. Are we looking at huge changes? I'm not sure. One UI 8.5 was pretty substantial, so it might look to chill on any heavy-handed changes.

What was a little odd is that this news surfaced at a time when the majority of Samsung's phones, like the S25 and S24, don't have One UI 8.5 yet. Very little was mentioned about One UI 9's upgrades. It was alluded that Samsung might've been testing Quick Settings refinements and moving Parental Controls into its own dedicated page.