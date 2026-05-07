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What you need to know

Google continues its QPR1 development for Android 17 by rolling out Beta 2 for enrolled Pixel users.

Its patch notes highlight several fixes for swipe gestures, "visual instability" when moving between apps, Bluetooth tethering problems, and more.

QPR1 Beta 1 rolled out a couple of weeks back, hauling in several key bug fixes.

Google's development of its first big Android 17 QPR update continues, as users receive a second beta this week.

The company revealed the contents of Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2 on Reddit for testers, highlighting its fixes for a slew of early test issues. Many reports were filed for Google between QPR1 Beta 1 and Beta concerning a "visual instability" issue affecting Pixels when moving apps "in the recent items screen." The company states it's rolling out a fix for this, alongside an issue that plagued the swipe gestures.

Pixel users reported needing to manually reactivate their device's internet sharing connected devices due to an emerging Bluetooth tethering issue. This was reported in Issue #371660785 in a lengthy Issue Tracker thread that spans beyond 2026. Google states this issue should be fixed, as users begin downloading QPR1 Beta 2's OTA patch.

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On a decorative note, Google says a fix is rolling out for custom-themed apps. Many of these were displaying incorrectly on users' home screens when exiting other apps. The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Resolves a bug in the F2FS file system that could result in data corruption or unexpected system instability

Fixed an issue where mobile signal bars incorrectly display as empty or greyed out despite active connectivity, preventing users from accurately gauging their network signal strength

Terminating a third active call from the head unit incorrectly disconnects an existing conference call participant instead of the intended call

Terminating a third active call from the head unit incorrectly disconnects an existing conference call participant instead of the intended call

Resolved an issue where the Terminal app fails to launch, resulting in an unresolvable error pop-up and infinite loading

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Android 17's off and running

We've witnessed Android 17 entering its "Platform Stability" stage, but Google isn't wasting any time by rolling out QPR1 Beta 1 right after. This update is intended to be the software's first major update following its arrival. It's kind of wild to think that Google is already moving onto "new features," but that's probably just smart thinking. When QPR1 Beta 1 launched, there weren't any notable features to discuss. The company was primarily focused on fixing issues for Pixels.

Android Central's Take Google's been cruising along with its new software development, wasting no time manufacturing the next major OS. Reliability and refinements are the name of the game for Android 17, meaning we probably won't see anything too explosive. Still, though, what it's working on for the next OS has me pretty interested, so refining what we have isn't so bad in my eyes.

It's pretty much similar to the patch notes Google detailed for Beta 2 this week. We're expecting Android 17 to be released in mid-2026. The QPR1 contents will most likely wait until later in the year, potentially around August or September.