Android 17 isn't out yet, but Google is already testing its first big update

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What you need to know

Google has released Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel devices following the Android 17 Beta 4 rollout earlier this month.

Android 17 has now reached platform stability, so new features will arrive later with QPR1 updates instead of the base release.

The QPR1 Beta 1 update mainly focuses on bug fixes, including improvements to the Terminal app and wireless printing issues.

Google has been testing Android 17 for quite a while now, and even though the stable update isn't out yet, the company has already started testing Android 17's first big update.

After releasing Android 17 Beta 4 earlier this month, Google rolled out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel devices on April 22, 2026. It comes with the build number CP31.260403.005.A1.

As Google announced recently, Android 17 has now reached the platform stability stage, which means the focus will shift to bug fixes and stability improvements, with no major new features expected in the base release. Any new features from here on will likely arrive with Android 17 QPR1.

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(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As for changes, there aren't any major new features in Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1. That said, the update does include a number of bug fixes, including issues related to the Terminal app and wireless printing. Here's the official changelog from Google:

- Fixed a crash in the Default Print Service occurring during low ink conditions that prevents users from completing print jobs. (Issue #487545419)

- The Terminal app triggers an Application Not Responding (ANR) error that results in the application and device becoming unresponsive. (Issue #497465940)

- Resolved an issue where uncontrollable hardware audio processing on the voice communication path caused distortion and phase cancellation in VoIP applications. (Issue #494843726)

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- Direct audio output may fail to open on devices using the AIDL audio HAL when playing audio streams longer than five seconds. (Issue #372064012)

The update is available for Pixel devices starting from the Pixel 6 series all the way up to the Pixel 10 lineup, as long as they're enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Google has also started pushing the OTA update, so if you're enrolled, it's worth checking for updates. You can also sideload or flash the factory images manually if you prefer.

If you'd rather wait, the stable Android 17 update is expected to arrive around mid-2026. Android 17 QPR1, on the other hand, will likely roll out later in the year, possibly around the Pixel 11 launch window in August or September.

Android Central's Take

Google jumping to QPR1 this early is a good sign. It feels like Android 17 might land in a more polished state, which is something Google really needs right now, especially after the recent update that caused battery drain issues.