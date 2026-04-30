Click for next article

What you need to know

Another string of early Tensor G6 rumors claims the chip could feature an improved CPU setup with a 1+4+2 core structure.

The chip's one ARM C1-Ultra core could clock in at 4.11GHz, alongside four C1-Pro cores and two additional C1-Pro cores at 2.65GHz.

Strangely, rumors say the Tensor G6 could feature a very old GPU that might not bring much of a difference between its gaming performance and the Tensor G5's.

Rumors take us ahead into the near future of the Tensor G6 SoC from Google, and these early vibes are curious, to say the least.

A post by 9to5Google highlighted a response to a user on Telegram by leaker MysticLeaks about the company's upcoming custom chip, the Tensor G6. The tipster cites the chip's alleged specs alongside the Pixel 11 series' codenames: Cubs, Grizzly, and Kodiak, regarding the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL, respectively. MysticLeaks then suggests the chip could feature a 1+4+2 core structure this year.

They allege the Tensor G6 could feature one ARM C1-Ultra core at 4.11GHz. The post says this core will be further enhanced by four ARM C1-Pro cores at 3.38GHz, and two extra (slower) C1-Pro cores at 2.65GHz. We'll get into the significance of these CPU cores in a moment, but what's truly grabbed our attention is MysticLeak's speculation on the chip's GPU.

Article continues below

Supposedly, the Tensor G6 could feature the PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU. The publication's sharp memory plucked this GPU out of history, stating Google might place a graphics unit that's basically five years old.

Where to go from here?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On a brighter note, what's been alleged for the Tensor G6's CPU setup is a decent boost over what the Tensor G5 provided. Last year's chip featured a 1+5+2 setup, consisting of one Arm Cortex-X4 core (3.78GHz), five Arm Cortex-A725 cores (3.05GHz), and two Arm Cortex-A520 cores (2.25GHz). If we look at it this way, perhaps the Pixel 11 series' performance is taking a welcome step forward. It's also worth mentioning even earlier rumors that said this chip would be built off a 2nm process, which would also (ideally) boost its performance.

Among the things we've been looking forward to for the Pixel 11, its Tensor G6 was a key player. We hoped that Google, since it's shifted to TSMC and is likely looking at the 2nm process, could bring the chip's performance closer to Qualcomm, so the Pixel line can really stand toe-to-toe with other flagships. On paper (and remember: it's early), it seems like the chip's performance could rise; this GPU allegation is a tough pill to swallow. It makes us wonder if all the constant GPU updates and tweaks from Google for the Pixel 10 series will continue again.

Android Central's Take

I have to remind myself that these are rumors, and that it's still fairly early. However, I have to say that this GPU rumor is off-putting. The Pixel 10 was