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Samsung detailed a major update for Galaxy XR, which loops in Android Enterprise support, laying the foundation for real-world possibilities.

It states the Galaxy XR is now viable in industries such as training, healthcare, and more.

Regular users get accessibility updates for single eye tracking, alongside an "enhanced" virtual keyboard for personalization, and a "desktop session restore."

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset is the recipient of a "key" software update this week that gives it a window into the workforce.

In a press release, Samsung announced this update for the Galaxy XR, stating it adds "new enterprise capabilities," while also rolling out improvements for "everyday capabilities." A joint blog post goes in-depth with the Galaxy XR's new Android Enterprise support. Samsung's EVP and head of XR R&D, MX Business, James Choi, said, "Our vision for XR extends beyond hardware — it’s about building a secure, scalable ecosystem informed by our users."

As Android Enterprise joins Android XR (and the Galaxy XR by extension), users will find enterprise-grade controls and efficiency. Samsung states that this creates a "scalable" foundation that could bring the Galaxy XR into real-world industries, such as "training, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail." This update brings protections for sensitive data.

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The Enterprise app is said to lean on Managed Google Play, making it easy for users to roll out and update apps. Additionally, the following device enrollment methods are available: Android zero-touch, QR code setup, and Device Policy Controller (DPC) identifier provisioning.

For standard users, Galaxy XR is starting to roll out an "enhanced" virtual keyboard that lets you save alternate keyboard positions for better personalization. Whatever your chosen vertical position or depth was previously, Galaxy XR will remember it. A "desktop session restore" feature is rolling out, meaning users can quickly reopen the last three apps they were using.

(Image credit: Samsung)

On the accessibility side, the Galaxy XR expands single eye tracking and pointer customization to better assist users with differing "sight or mobility" requirements. Auto Spatialization arrives for Google Chrome and YouTube, capable of turning 2D content into 3D (this includes photos, alongside videos). Lastly, the wall panel alignment, a Labs feature for Galaxy XR, is a feature that helps integrate content viewed through the headset to your physical surroundings.

Samsung says this Galaxy XR update is rolling out today (Apr 7).

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So far, there have been a couple of ways to use the Galaxy XR that have stood out to us. On one hand, you have its usefulness as a "laptop for your face." Samsung was in a unique position with Galaxy XR, as it made it clear from the jump that "All apps built on the Android platform work right out of the box on Galaxy XR." While it makes it possible for users to quickly hop in and get work done in a different setting, not everyone's going for it, due to its steep price point.

Then, you have its gaming capabilities, which Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich took advantage of, turning the Galaxy XR into a pretty decent Steam Frame.

Android Central's Take

There was another thing pretty clear about the Galaxy XR earlier this year, and that's that it heavily relies on AI; namely Gemini. Google's AI opens apps quickly on the device, helps users find places to eat within the immersive Maps experience, and much more. Samsung is about the "multimodal AI" aspect of the Galaxy XR, which makes sense once you get involved with it. Hell, you can even generate AI videos, thanks to Veo 3 on the headset. But, after today's patch, it looks like Samsung is going all in on what else the headset can be.