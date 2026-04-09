Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 5 convinced me to ditch the Bose QC Ultra Gen 2

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Huawei's latest earbuds have a better fit and standout sound quality.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 review on Android Central
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Huawei is doing a tremendous job with its accessories; the Watch Ultimate 2 is the ideal upgrade if you're using a Samsung smartwatch, and the brand's all-new mesh router doubles as decor lighting. But it's audio where Huawei is truly proving its differentiation, and I understood that as soon as I started using the FreeBuds Pro 5.

I used Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 earbuds for most of the last six months, and that's because of the fit and sound quality. Those are just the areas where Huawei is aiming to outmatch Bose, and after using the FreeBuds Pro 5 for the better part of a month, I think Huawei pulled it off.

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