This isn't a smart lamp — it's a Wi-Fi 7 mesh router, and my wife likes it so much that she doesn't let me use any other router now

My wife doesn't care much about the dozens of tech products I get in a month, but she insisted I set up Huawei's Wi-Fi Mesh X3 Pro router as soon as it showed up. That's because of the design of the router; most routers tend to be downright ugly, and while the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems like the Orbi 970 and Orbi 770 are designed with a modern aesthetic, they still end up looking like tech products, and don't really mesh with the decor of a house.

That isn't the case with Huawei's latest mesh router. The Wi-Fi Mesh X3 Pro looks exquisite, and honestly, you can't tell that it is a router. My wife and I made a game out of asking guests visiting our house over the last month to guess where the router was, and no one was able to identify it correctly — if anything, almost everyone thought it was a smart lamp (we do have a lot of those in the house).

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Mesh X3 Pro has a unique design that evokes the feel of a snow-covered mountain within a cylinder, and the built-in lighting is dazzling. It switches between warm and white hues, and you can easily adjust the lighting by pressing down on the top of the router. The mountain-like design isn't just for show; Huawei somehow managed to integrate Wi-Fi antennae into the structure, and it looks fabulous. As this is a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, you get a smaller satellite in the box that looks like a mood lamp.

Look, I tested dozens of routers over the course of the last decade, and I haven't used anything that looks quite as striking as the Wi-Fi Mesh X3 Pro — not even close. Most of all, though, my wife likes the router, and that's the biggest selling point of the Wi-Fi Mesh X3 Pro. The mesh router is now available globally, and it costs around the equivalent of $285, which is reasonable as you get the main node and a satellite.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming to the connectivity part of the Wi-Fi Mesh X3 Pro, you get 2x2 dual-band radios with Wi-Fi 7 and MLO, and the 5GHz channel has a theoretical bandwidth of 2,882Mbps, with the 2.4GHz delivering 688Mbps. Annoyingly, the router gets just two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and one of those is used for the WAN connection, so you get a solitary port to connect other devices.

Thankfully, I have a 24-port switch that I use with the router, so it wasn't an issue, but even then, I had to reroute a few things — like the Pi 4 — to the switch before I was able to use the router. The satellite gets Ethernet connectivity as well, via a single Gigabit port.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

You can technically control the router via Huawei's AI Life mobile app, but I wasn't able to do so. No matter what I tried, it just wouldn't pull up the router's settings, but thankfully, you can easily configure all the settings via the web interface, and it has a decent list of settings. There's the ability to change 2.4GHz and 5GHz settings, split both channels into distinct SSIDs, use a custom DNS server, configure WAN settings if you use a static IP like me, set up a guest Wi-Fi, and all the other settings you'd see on a standalone router.