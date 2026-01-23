I tested CMF's Headphone Pro, and I don't want to use another budget headset again

I'm privileged to be able to test headsets like the $1,699 Audeze MM-500 and $1,999 IEMs like the Thieaudio Valhalla, but there's a joy in using budget products that I don't get when testing high-end audio gear. If nothing else, I don't have to be quite as careful about how I handle the products, and that's true of the CMF Headphone Pro.

CMF started out as a Nothing sub-brand that's focused on affordability, but it's now its own entity, and that clear focus on value hasn't changed — thankfully. The Headphone Pro is its latest product, and just like it did with the Buds Pro 2 and the CMF phone, the headset has an eye-catching design, and a slate of features that belie its asking price. The Headphone Pro costs just $79 on Amazon U.S., and it's just as affordable in India, where it's available for ₹6,999 ($76).