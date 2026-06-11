Exclusive: The future of Viture smart glasses is bright. Very bright

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AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

The past two years have yielded significant advancements in smart glasses. Whether you're looking at a "wearable TV" or a pair of glasses with an AI companion built in, smart glasses have never made more sense to get than they do now. And as they continue to grow in popularity, they're only getting better and better.

Viture specializes in the "wearable TV" smart glasses segment and recently delivered its first pair of glasses with built-in spatial tracking. It also offers the best smart glasses ecosystem you can find today; that includes the only smart glasses that work with the Switch 2, a wearable spatial neckband, and several controllers.

I had a conversation with Viture's Optical Lead, Dr Deqing Kong, about the company's latest releases and learned about even more exciting products in the pipeline for the future. These represent the next generation of quality and eye comfort, and it won't be too long before they're ready to buy, too.

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