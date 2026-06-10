DLSS for Android? I got an early look at Arm's neural graphics tech, and I'm excited

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Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

Android gaming has come a long way in the last five years, but power constraints remain the biggest issue. Unlike a desktop PC, phones have significant thermal restraints and a power budget that doesn't extend beyond 5W. That's why we don't see many games with ray-traced shadows and realistic lighting effects, but that could be changing thanks to Arm's Neural Technology.

Arm introduced the tech last year, and the brand is now readying Neural Dawn, a game made in collaboration with Sumo Digital that highlights the best that the AI-assisted neural rendering suite has to offer on mobile. The game itself is launching later in Q4 2026, and Arm just rolled out a trailer. Ahead of its debut, I talked to Peter Hodges, Director of Developer Ecosystem Strategy at Arm, and Lukáš Medek, Art Director at Sumo Digital and Game Director of Neural Dawn, to get a better sense of what the tech has to offer, and why this is a big deal for mobile gaming.

Let's start with the game itself: Neural Dawn will have four levels and around 120 minutes of gameplay, and it follows a "research scientist within a cave network who is guided by light to uncover the truth behind a collapsing civilization, the head scientist’s hidden plan, and their own connection to it." Basically, the game sees the mobile debut of Unreal Engine 5.5's MegaLights dynamic lighting technique, and this allows game makers to add hundreds of dynamic lights into a scene. Medek talked about how the tech enabled Sumo Digital to deliver dynamic lighting instead of having to "bake" lighting into textures or use "fake shadows."

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The issue with the lighting system is that you get a lot of noise, and Hodges says this is where Arm's Neural Denoising makes a difference. The tech ensures you still get a lot of detail, with minimal noise that isn't noticeable in most scenes.