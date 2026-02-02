Why wait for the Sony WF-1000XM6? Status Audio's Pro X are among the best-sounding earbuds you can buy, and they're available right now

It's hard to stand out in the audio space, but Status Audio is doing just that. I like the brand's Between 3 quite a bit, and the stylish design and terrific sound quality made these buds a favorite in the house — my wife stole the buds immediately after I was done with the review.

With the Pro X, Status Audio is building on that foundation. These are the brand's costliest earbuds yet, and coming at $269, they challenge Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 — the buds I use daily. Thankfully, Status Audio didn't mess with the design, and the Pro X have the same great design as the Between 3, and they're noticeably smaller than the QC Ultra Gen 2 and most other buds in this category. The Pro X are available for $259 on Amazon, and they're in the same price segment as the