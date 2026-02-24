This one feature gives SoundPEATS' latest buds a huge advantage over just about every other product, and you won't believe what they cost

I like what SoundPEATS is doing with its products; the brand has proven over the last two years that it knows how to deliver great-sounding products that don't cost anywhere as much as its rivals, and its steady pace of progress has led to buds that genuinely stand out.

That's the case with the latest Air5 Pro+ as well; these earbuds have just about every feature you'd want, including Snapdragon Sound, Hi-Res Audio, AptX Lossless, LDAC, and LC3 codecs, exquisite noise isolation up to 55dB, and IPX5 dust and water resistance. The earbuds usually cost $129, but they're now down to just $103 on Amazon, a decent 20% discount.

Save 20% SoundPEATS Air5 Pro+ : was $129.99 now $103.97 at Amazon I have dozens of earbuds in the house, and there's no doubt that the Air5 Pro+ are among the best around. The sound quality is terrific thanks to the use of dual audio drivers — including a solid-state module — and you get all the extras you'll ever need. Honestly, these buds are just as technically challenged as rivals that cost thrice as much.

I'm excited to see audio brands increasingly use dual-driver designs in their products. Status Audio did a great job in this area with the Pro X, which uses a Knowles balanced armature driver in addition to a standard dynamic driver. With the Air5 Pro+, however, Soundpeats is taking things to the next level by using xMEMS' Cowell driver; this is a solid-state piezoelectric driver that's considerably smaller than regular coil-based drivers, and it makes a noticeable difference to the mid-range and treble.

The Air5 Pro+ has a traditional 10mm dynamic driver, and this leads to energetic bass and a full-bodied mid-range; the xMEMS solid-state driver brings out additional detail in the sound, and creates an immersive soundstage that you just don't get with most earbuds in this category. I used Creative's Aurvana buds that have similar solid-state drivers, but the tuning on the Air5 Pro+ is better by a long shot.

Soundpeats is using a custom amplifier to make the most of the dual-driver design, and the result is that these buds sound better than anything under $250 — you just don't get this level of detail and clarity in this category. The difference in audio quality is evident if you're listening to something with ensemble instruments, and even with most mainstream music, you get a wonderful high-end extension that adds dimensionality to the sound.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Then there's the extras; the Air5 Pro+ have all the high-end codecs you'll need, including AptX Lossless, LDAC, and LC3. The codecs go a long way in making these buds stand out, and I didn't have any issues with lossless music on Spotify or Roon. Also notable is the Snapdragon Sound inclusion, and this allows devices to take full advantage of the high-res codecs. You'll need to have a phone that also does Snapdragon Sound, and thankfully, Xiaomi has several models that have this integration.

The design itself is pretty good; the buds have a long stalk, and the contoured design of the sound tube and nozzle deliver