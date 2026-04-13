Best Buy's 'Ultimate Upgrade Sale' includes dozens of great deals on Android tech — save up to $750 on phones, wearables, and more

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Spring has sprung, and Best Buy has decided to mark the occasion with a weeklong 'Ultimate Upgrade' sale. From today through Sunday, April 19th, the retailer is slashing prices on dozens of great devices, from Android phones to TVs and everything in between. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your tech in 2026, this might be it.

I've dropped a selection of my favorite offers below, including 46% off the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and up to $130 off the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. There are many, many deals where those came from, so keep reading for all of my top picks. After all, spring isn't just an opportunity to de-clutter your home: it's also a great time to upgrade your devices — assuming you can get a good deal.