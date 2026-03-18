Forget Prime Day, Best Buy's TechFest sale is LIVE — here are the top 5 Android deals that are making Amazon look bad

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It's official: Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts on March 25th, but if you don't want to wait (or you don't have a Prime membership), you can enjoy similarly-outstanding deals at Best Buy's TechFest sale right now.

From today through Sunday, March 22nd, Best Buy is slashing prices on a bunch of our favorite devices, from the Google Pixel 10 Pro (currently $250 off) to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic ($130 off). The best part of the sale is that, unlike Amazon's upcoming event, you don't need a membership to enjoy the deals. Simply hit that Add to Cart button and the savings are yours.

Whether you want a new phone, smartwatch, or feature-packed tablet, I've dropped a selection of my TOP 5 favorite discounts from the sale below. The big question now is whether or not Amazon's upcoming event is going to beat Best Buy's prices. It's hard to say, but if you want a great deal on tech today, now's your chance.

Top 5 deals at Best Buy

Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999 $749 at Best Buy The Pixel 10 Pro is one of the best Android phones on the market today, coming complete with an efficient Tensor G5 chipset, powerful AI-supported cameras, and a seven-year software promise. Grab the device unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $250 off your purchase! The rest of the Pixel 10 series is getting similar deals, so you can take your pick. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $159.99 at Best Buy Our top pick for the best cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus continues to impress with an industrial design, long-lasting battery, and expandable storage up to 1TB. Buy the tablet during Best Buy's TechFest and you'll only pay $159.99! Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: $1,299.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Just last year, we said that the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) was the "flip phone, nearly perfected", so it's a bit of a shock to see the 512GB clamshell device score a $500 discount during Best Buy's TechFest event. Activate the phone using Verizon or AT&T and your discount will increase to 600 bucks! Read more Read less ▼