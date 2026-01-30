What you need to know

Google's Gemini in Navigation is expanding its support for hands-free assistance by incorporating walking and cycling.

Users on a walk can ask the AI about the neighborhood they're in, as well as local shops around that could be worth their time.

Previous updates for Maps include a Gemini boost that brings better comprehension to its directions, such as using landmarks when telling you when to turn and more.

Google's rolling out a new Gemini feature that aims to please when users have questions about places to go.

Today (Jan 29), Google announced the debut of "Gemini in Navigation," which places the company's Maps app front and center. The company originally positioned this feature as a passenger, an artificial assistant that's right by your side (or your dashboard) while you're driving. However, Gemini in Navigation is now expanding its services for people on foot or on a bike.

In its short changelog, Google states Gemini in Navigation's walking and cycling support brings its intelligence with queries, follow-up questions, and recommendations.

Before navigating on a walk with Google Maps, users can ask Gemini about their location, places to eat, and more. Google says users can expand on this initial query with follow-ups, such as "what's a top-rated spot?" Similarly, if you're biking, users can ask Gemini in Maps about their ETA, and they can even tell the AI to text a contact for them.

Lastly, Gemini is said to comprehend the areas you're passing through and deliver recommendations "based on your route." Gemini in Navigation's support for walking and cycling is rolling out today (Jan 29) for Android and iOS globally.

AI in Maps

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google has continued to work Gemini into its Maps app for mobile and cars with Android Auto. Late last year, the company rolled out a Gemini-focused boost for Maps that upgraded its landmark-based navigation to help users. Basically, instead of the old "turn left in 500 ft," users will now see Gemini incorporate visual items into its directions. If there's a gas station there or a small shop, it'll say "turn left at the 7/11."

That same update also included proactive traffic alerts and a new Lens function. An update before this one for Android Auto saw Google Maps bring in a necessary "Report" button for drivers. "Suggested Directions" were refined, as they'll no longer open automatically and disturb what you're looking at.