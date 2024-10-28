Google's AI Overviews expand to over 100 countries with more language support

What you need to know

Today (Oct 28), Google detailed a major expansion of its AI Overviews in Search.

The bite-sized boxes are arriving in over a hundred countries alongside an update that brings much-needed language support.

Earlier in October, Google rolled out its "organized" Search view and ads in AI Overviews.

Google's bite-sized blocks of information in Search are expanding to more places today (Oct 28).

In a Keyword post, Google announced its "largest expansion yet," bringing AI Overviews in Search to over 100 countries globally. The company highlighted its updated availability support post for AI Overviews. The feature is rolling in a host of countries ranging from the Americas to Asia-Pacific regions and European/African areas.

Joining this rapid global expansion is another update to extend Google's language support for the Search engine feature. The post touts that users in "any country" can engage with AI Overviews and see it displayed in their native/preferred language.

For example, Google says users who speak Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese alongside English will find support.

(Image credit: Google)

After kickstarting a general public test of AI Overviews in March, Google launched the bite-sized feature for all users in May. That major announcement was made during the company's annual I/O event for the future of its ecosystem. The debut of AI Overviews came with Google's confidence that the software could handle more "complex" queries. The company said users no longer need to break their questions into smaller pieces.

These small information boxes are designed to give users the most important details without lengthy reading. Additionally, users will also see source links so they can double-check what the AI stated in case of any worry.

Most recently, Google implemented a new "organized" view for its Search results alongside AI Overviews. The highlight of this update was that users would find a "full page" experience in Search, which lists discovered information in order of "relevancy." Moreover, this global expansion of AI Overviews will likely pick up on Google's inclusion of more ads.

That update from the beginning of October brought an uptick in ads after the company received "positive feedback" about them. The ads will appear during "relevant queries." Google intends for them to be helpful during a user's search.