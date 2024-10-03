Google brings recording to Lens and floods AI Overviews with ads

What you need to know

Google details a few updates for users, beginning with a more "organized" Search experience on mobile and increased ads in AI Overviews.

Google Lens is starting a test that lets user record videos in the app and speak their questions aloud for in-depth query results.

The company is also bringing Circle to Search's music lookup button to even more Android devices following its September debut.

Google's finishing the week with a few "significant" updates to its Search experience — including Lens.

The U.S. is set to witness Google Search's new form, courtesy of the company's continuation of AI assistance. Google highlighted in a blog post that mobile users will notice new "organized" Search results "with AI." The company attributes this rollout to a recent wave of feedback from users finding them useful. This update will add a "full-page" experience to Search packed with information from websites (articles), forums, and more.

It appears that Google's organization might display results in order based on relevancy or importance. When searching for a recipe, these organized results with AI will display "top recipes" before diving into potential sides, ingredient information, and other relevant results.

This update is set to roll out "this week," meaning you may notice it by the weekend if not by next week.

Google adds that "following positive feedback," your Search results will see an uptick in ads. The increase in advertisements concerns Search's AI Overviews in the U.S. "for relevant queries." The company states it hopes these ads can help users find products and brands that the AI model deemed "helpful" to their search.

We were warned about increased ads coming to AI Overivews in May.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Google Lens is the next stop for the latest string of updates — and there are a few, beginning with recording capabilities. Previewed during I/O 2024, Google teased that Lens would soon let users record a video as the backbone of a query. The post states users can open Lens and hold the shutter button to begin taking a video. Additionally, users can speak their questions aloud while recording.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After processing, Google should return an AI Overview with relevant information concerning the video and your vocalized question. Those enrolled in the SGE (Search Labs) "AI Overviews and more" test on Android and iOS will begin seeing recording in Lens "globally" today (Oct 3). For now, the test supports English queries.

Lens is also extending its voice capabilities to photos. After snapping a photo, users can hold the shutter button to voice their questions. The result will be similar to what was explained for capturing a video through Lens.

Google rolled out a shopping revamp for Lens in 2022, but that's getting pushed further with an improved results page. The company states taking a photo of a product (like a bag or top) will see it run through Google's Shopping Graph and AI models. This will expose users to a detailed results page, featuring product reviews, prices from multiple retailers, and where to buy.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, if you were missing Circle to Search's new music lookup from September's Android update, worry no more. Google states it's expanding the availability for users to look up music on their devices through Circle to Search. The feature should be widely available following today's (Oct 3) update, but give it some time if you're not seeing it yet.

Users can use Circle to Search to discover music when watching a video on their device or from external audio sources. On your device, open the tool, and tap the music note icon beside the search bar. Circle to Search will listen in briefly before displaying its results. The AI will also provide a YouTube link to the song for easy listening and sharing.