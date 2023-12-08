Disney gives us a reason to finally uninstall the Hulu app

What you need to know

Hulu is now being integrated into the Disney Plus app, giving users access to most of Disney and Hulu's content libraries in one convenient app.

The new feature is available in "beta" for all U.S. customers who are currently subscribed to the Disney Plus and Hulu Duo Bundle.

The feature is expected to roll out fully in March 2024 and will include the full Hulu experience within the Disney Plus app by that time.

It's been months in the making, but Disney is finally starting to roll its Hulu service into the Disney Plus app. Customers who currently subscribe to the Disney and Hulu Duo Bundle — that's the one that costs $9.99 with ads and $19.99 without — should see a little Hulu tile appear on the list of included services within the Disney Plus app, as in the image above.

The merge was initially talked about back in May and Disney launched new subscription bundles back in September to get ready for the big move. Now, Bundle subscribers can access a limited portion of Hulu's content until the full merge takes place in March 2024.

Disney hasn't specifically said what will or won't be available within the Hulu section in the Disney Plus app during this "beta" period, however, the company said it's doing a staged rollout of content so that parents and families can get adequate parental controls in place before everything is available.

As such, Disney has revamped parental controls and made changes to password sharing to ensure that profiles are used to help manage content instead of sharing across households in disparate geographical locations.

What's more interesting is that Disney isn't removing the Hulu app from app stores worldwide. Instead, this is designed as a way for Disney Plus Bundle subscribers to access all the content they pay for in one app instead of having multiple apps installed. Folks who just subscribe to Disney Plus or Hulu (and not both services) can continue to use the individual apps to watch their favorite content.