Get ready, Disney Plus and Hulu are raising prices... again

What you need to know

Disney is raising prices on the ad-free plans for both Disney Plus and Hulu, starting October 12th.

Once the change goes into effect, Disney Plus' ad-free plan will cost $13.99/month, while Hulu will increase to $17.99/month.

The two carriers' ad-supported plans will remain the same price.

A new bundle plan that includes both ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus will launch on September 6th and cost $19.99/month

It's been a rough day for Disney fans. On the same day that we reported on Disney's crackdown on password sharing, we learned that the Walt Disney Company will also be increasing prices for both Hulu and Disney Plus' ad-free plans, starting October 12th.

This hike will cause the monthly price of Disney Plus' ad-free plan to jump from $10.99 to $13.99, while Hulu's equivalent plan will increase from $14.99 to $17.99. The price of the popular Trio Premium bundle, which includes Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads), is also increasing to $24.99 per month.

If this price hike is giving you déjà vu, it's probably because a very similar rate increase was announced by the company this time last year. YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Spotify, and others have also announced price hikes in recent months, leaving many of us to wonder what the future of affordable streaming may look like.

On the bright side, the ad-supported plans will stay the same price for both Disney Plus and Hulu, and ESPN Plus subscribers won't see any change to their monthly bill.

Disney also announced the launch of a new bundle plan that will give you ad-free access to both Disney Plus and Hulu for $19.99. That "Duo Premium" plan will be available to subscribers starting September 6th.

If you're sick of the price hikes and want to explore some new content libraries, check out our list of streaming services with free trials.