Disney Plus is trying to build interest for Andor Season 2, but it's doing so on YouTube in a way that's not just an ad run.

The first three episodes of Andor Season 1 are available on YouTube for viewers to watch, alongside a Season 1 recap.

Andor Season 2 will premier on Disney Plus on April 22.

Disney makes an interesting move to get more people excited about the second season of Andor.

As spotted by The Verge, Disney Plus' original Star Wars show, Andor, has headed for YouTube to promote its upcoming second season. Instead of running what you'd expect: ads, the company is looking to grab the viewer's attention by dropping some of the first season on the platform — for free.

Disney started posting the videos on YouTube yesterday (Mar 10). All of the content is there, with the episodes running 39 mins, 35 mins, and 40 mins, respectively, for the first three. The streaming service has also created a neat playlist for users who'd like to binge these episodes for a little while.

What's more, if Disney has captivated you enough to head over to its platform and watch the rest (or Hulu as the post notes), there is a Season 1 recap video available. This video runs for roughly 15 minutes and hits you with everything you should keep in mind before the next run begins.

The publication highlights Andor's creator, Tony Gilroy, is preparing to host an hour-long "rewatch event" on YouTube on March 13.

Andor Season 2 will begin on April 22 on Disney Plus.

There's no getting around the fact that Disney Plus started enforcing its paid sharing program in the U.S. last September. Similar to what we've seen others do (Netflix), Disney Plus is letting subscribers add an "extra member" to their household account. Those with the Basic Plan can do so for an extra $6.99. Others who've purchased the Premium variant will see an additional $9.99 charge.

These were all things talked about prior, but Disney's CEO Bob Iger confirmed its arrival last spring. To quote Iger, he stated a couple of years back that he wanted "Disney Plus to become a growth business for Disney and that effort appears to be starting with new password-sharing initiatives."

Meanwhile, March is packed with new things coming to Disney Plus, like the resurgence of a popular Marvel character through Daredevil: Born Again. The show kicked off on March 4 with a two-episode season premier and continues today (Mar 11) with episode three. Moana 2 is set for its streaming debut on March 12 alongside even more content for Hulu and ESPN Plus subscribers.