As you might have heard already, a Disney Plus price increase is going into effect on December 8th. This price hike is going to raise the monthly cost of the ad-free plan from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, while the annual fee will jump from $79.99 to $109.99. While some folks are trying to avoid the price increase by pre-paying for a year of streaming in advance, many others are canceling their accounts altogether. Disney Plus lets you do this at any time, but finding the right section on their website can be a little tricky.

To make life easier, we've put together the following instructions so you can cancel your subscription in just a few minutes.

How to cancel Disney Plus

Whether you're dodging the price increase or simply tired of the streaming service's content, this is how you can cancel Disney Plus today:

Using a computer or mobile browser, navigate to the Disney Plus website.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Login to your Disney Plus account

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Select your Profile.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Under profile, select Account.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Under Subscription, select your Disney Plus subscription.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Select Cancel Subscription. You will be prompted to share your reason for cancelling, fill out the survey (optional) and complete cancellation.

It's worth pointing out that if you signed up for Disney Plus through a third party, you'd need to cancel your subscription via the third-party service. For example, if you subscribe to the Disney Bundle via Hulu, you'll be asked to "Manage on Hulu." You can also get started by navigating to the third-party's help center or contacting them to learn more.

If applicable, canceling your Disney Plus subscription will not delete your Disney Plus account or the Disney account you use for other products and experiences from The Walt Disney Company.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Canceling Disney Plus via mobile app

You can also cancel your Disney Plus account via the Disney Plus mobile app. Here are the steps you need to take to cancel your Disney Plus subscription through the Disney Plus app.

Open the Disney Plus app and log in to your account. Select your profile. Once on the main page, select your profile icon in the bottom-right corner. Select Account. Select your current Subscription to manage preferences. Choose Cancel Subscription.

As with canceling via web browser, if you subscribe to Disney Plus via a third-party service, the Disney Plus app will redirect you so that you can manage your subscription through the third-party service.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: starting at $7.99/month (opens in new tab) Despite the imminent price increase, Disney Plus is still one of the best streaming services around, offering family-friendly entertainment alongside blockbuster hits and original series from Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar and more. We've described how you can cancel your Disney Plus account in a few simple steps, but if you ever want to return to the service, reactivation is just as simple.

If you're not totally sure about cancelling your account just yet, you can see how Disney Plus fares against the competition in our comprehensive Disney Plus pricing guide.