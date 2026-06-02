The 'best budget flip phone' of 2026 is already FREE at T-Mobile — here's the deal

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Motorola's Razr 2026 lineup has only been out for a few weeks, but it didn't take long for retailers and wireless carriers alike to drop some exceptional deals on the innovative foldables. The Motorola Razr (2026), for instance, was already the most approachable device of the bunch, but you can get the flip phone for FREE when you add a line with an Experience or Better Value plan at T-Mobile.