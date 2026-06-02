The 'best budget flip phone' of 2026 is already FREE at T-Mobile — here's the deal
Add a line and the Motorola Razr (2026) will be yours.
Motorola's Razr 2026 lineup has only been out for a few weeks, but it didn't take long for retailers and wireless carriers alike to drop some exceptional deals on the innovative foldables. The Motorola Razr (2026), for instance, was already the most approachable device of the bunch, but you can get the flip phone for FREE when you add a line with an Experience or Better Value plan at T-Mobile.
Motorola Razr (2026) 256GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile
Interested in switching to a flip phone? The Motorola Razr (2026) is a great place to start, and if you're a T-Mobile user, you can get the device for 100% free by adding a new line with an eligible Experience or Better Value plan. No trade-in required!