I used the world's thinnest 13-inch tablet, and it made me ditch the iPad Pro
Features
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
Huawei takes things to a new level with the MatePad Pro Max.
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I like my iPad Pro M4 quite a lot; the thin design along with the tandem OLED makes it the go-to choice if I want to read magazines or play games on the couch. There's a distinct shortage of OLED-toting Android tablets, and that's why I was interested in Huawei's