One company just teased the E Ink phone of my dreams, and it's fully powered by Android

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What you need to know

The Bigme HiBreak Dual will feature a color E Ink screen as well as an LCD.

Bigme says this is the "world's first dual screen smartphone," but we'll need to see what that means as more details are released.

Bigme is known for its Android-powered e-readers and E Ink phones and often pushes technical boundaries for what's possible with E Ink technology.

Bigme is about to get its big break with the HiBreak Dual, a new dual-screen smartphone that features a color E Ink display and an LCD panel, all powered by Android in a sleek, modern smartphone design.

The company teased the new model on its website today, offering users the opportunity to submit their email addresses to learn more as the phone is fully unveiled in the coming days. Bigme HiBreak phones traditionally run Android with full Google Play Store access, allowing users to run full Android apps like a normal smartphone, but with an eye-friendly E Ink display.

Android Central's Take This could be a huge turning point for E Ink phones, which have long felt sluggish and behind their LCD and OLED counterparts. Having two displays for specific kinds of content will not only increase battery life over traditional LCD or OLED devices, but it'll also be far more eye friendly for everyone.

Bigme says this is the "world's first dual screen E Ink smartphone," combining both LCD and color E Ink panels into one phone. We've seen plenty of dual-screen phone concepts in the past, so it's not clear how Bigme is able to make this claim unless there's some specific design that's markedly different from phones like the Xiaomi 17 Pro, which feature a second screen on the back of the phone.