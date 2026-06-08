Siri's biggest upgrade in years comes with help from Gemini

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What you need to know

Apple's upgraded Siri and Apple Intelligence features are indirectly powered by Google's Gemini technology.

Apple says all AI requests run on-device or through Private Cloud Compute without sharing user data.

Apple Foundation Models are trained by Apple but refined using techniques from Gemini frontier models.

Apple's upgraded Siri AI stole the spotlight at WWDC today, and it turns out Google Gemini is playing a bigger role behind the scenes than expected.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that it was partnering with Google to leverage Gemini's capabilities, and today we finally saw the first major result of that collaboration. Apple introduced a number of new Apple Intelligence features across its ecosystem, including a much more capable Siri, improved dictation, and even small and thoughtful features like the ability to create Shortcuts using natural language prompts.

(Image credit: Apple)

On its website, Apple says these new experiences are powered by its own Apple Foundation Models. However, those models were developed in collaboration with Google and Gemini.

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Apple also emphasizes that the models run on-device whenever possible, and when cloud processing is required, requests are handled through the company's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. According to Apple, that means user data isn't shared with either Google or Apple itself.

Apple later clarified that iOS 27 doesn't directly use Gemini apps or Google's client-side code to power these features (via 9to5Mac).