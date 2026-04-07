New Mint Mobile deal gets you a full year of 5G internet AND unlimited wireless for only 45 bucks per month — this isn't a joke

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Mint Mobile deals are hardly uncommon, but they're usually limited to simple phone discounts and savings on wireless — until now. For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned mobile provider will give you a full year of its unlimited wireless plan AND 5G Home Internet coverage for only $45 per month.

The catch is that the "$45 per month" promotion actually means a single payment of $540 upfront, but that's still remarkably cheap when you compare it to other providers. And come on, just imagine dropping a single payment today and not thinking about your phone or internet bill again until 2027. Sounds pretty good, right?

Get one year of 5G Home Internet and Unlimited wireless for only $45/month ($540 upfront) at Mint Mobile Trying to cut down on your monthly bills in 2026? Bundle your internet with one year of the unlimited plan and Mint Mobile will only charge you $540 upfront. That shakes out to $45 per month for unlimited coverage on the world's largest 5G network!

Owned and operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile works on a buy-in-bulk plan system that keeps costs down while providing the same great coverage as a Big Three provider. The carrier's Unlimited plan gives you talk, text, and data on T-Mo's vast 5G network, plus you get a mobile hotspot and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.

Mint's new 5G Home Internet is a bit less established than its long-running wireless service, but early reviews have been exceedingly positive. Powered by T-Mobile's 5G network, the internet plan gets you reliably fast speeds with unlimited data, a straightforward set-up process, and a free 5G Gateway device. You even get a 14-day money back guarantee to ensure you're happy with the service before you're locked into the full year.

Sure, this deal isn't for everyone. Some folks may not want to pay for a full year of service upfront, while others may miss the premium benefits of going with one of the big providers. It's also worth mentioning that both Mint's wireless plans and its 5G home internet are subject to decreased speeds when you reach a certain amount of monthly data usage (50GB for wireless, 1TB for internet), so heavy data users may want to look elsewhere.

That said, if you want to keep things simple and affordable, Mint's deals are some of the best around. And now that you can get your cheap wireless AND home internet covered in one fell swoop, dropping some cash at Mint Mobile has never felt wiser.