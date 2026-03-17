Tracfone now offers 5G Home Internet for as little as $39/month — here's the deal

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Finding cheap home internet deals is a challenge nowadays, and finding offers that aren't full of confusing fine print can be even harder. Fortunately, wireless carriers both large and small have begun offering 5G-powered internet solutions to simplify the process, with Tracfone standing out as one of the best for AARP members.

Owned and operated by Verizon, Tracfone is a prepaid carrier that now offers 5G home internet for as little as $39 per month when you use Auto-Refill and an AARP membership. Simply use the code GETHOME at checkout and the savings are yours.

If you're not an AARP member, you can still use Auto-Refill with the above promo code and get 5G-powered home internet for just $49 per month. It's as simple as that!

Get 5G Home Internet for as little as $39/month at Tracfone

Tracfone 5G Home Internet: From $39/month with code GETHOME Sick of paying an arm and a leg for fiber internet? Switch to 5G via Tracfone and you'll pay as little as $39/month with Auto-Refill and a valid AARP membership. Even without AARP, you can still enjoy 5G home internet for as little as $49/month when you use the code GETHOME at checkout.

Tracfone Home Internet is powered by Verizon's vast 5G network, so you're basically getting the big provider experience without paying the big provider cost. All you need to do is use Tracfone's website to ensure that 5G home internet coverage is available in your area, choose the plan you want, and apply your discounts using code GETHOME when checking out.

Once that's done, you just need to wait for your Tracfone router to arrive in the mail. Set-up can be done in minutes by following the steps laid out in the company's activation guide, or you can call customer support (1-800-867-7183) for extra assistance.

As soon as you're up and running, you'll enjoy 5G-powered download speeds of up 200 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 15 Mbps. There's no confusing contract or credit check to worry about, and all of Tracfone's internet plans come with unlimited data and a three-year price guarantee. Naturally, 5G speeds can never match fiber, but if you just want a simple home internet plan that won't break the bank, now's the time to put that AARP membership to work.